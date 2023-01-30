Donald Glover's Swarm First Look Released

Prime Video has released the first set of photos from Swarm, a new original series from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. Glover recently wrapped up Atlanta, the comedy-drama that aired on FX for four seasons. His newest venture is Swarm, which is loosely described as a sister series to Atlanta. Swarm stars Dominique Fishback as a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star. Glover took his idea to Nabers, who was a writer and producer for Atlanta, who helped mold Swarm into the series that fans will experience when it drops on Prime Video (a release date has not yet been announced). For now, fans can check out the first-look images at Swarm.

"We just thought it'd be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy," Donald Glover told Vanity Fair about the tone they were looking for in Swarm. The pop star that Dominique Fishback's character becomes enamored with shares some similarities with Beyoncé. Swarm follows Dre's (Dominique Fishback) adventures, fandom, and promises to have some unexpected twists and turns for viewers.

"We were really interested in creating an antihero story," Nabers added. The Dre character is created upon the antihero archetype, with comparisons to Mad Men's Don Draper and The Sopranos' Tony Soprano, though Swarm's version is seen "through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman."

(Photo: Warrick Page)

(Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert)

(Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert)

(Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert)

"I heard from my team that Donald was creating a show and wanted me to be part of it," Fishback told Vanity Fair. "I was like, 'Oh, shoot! Donald Glover knows me. That's pretty cool,'" she said with a laugh. Fishback revealed she was originally approached to play Dre's sister Marissa, but ended up bugging Glover and Nabers to try out for the lead role, wanting to take on the challenge of playing a more conflicted character. "I don't want to be able to catch up to myself as an actor," she said. "[Dre] didn't give a lot of direction about who she was, why she felt the way she did. I really had to go on instinct."

The role of Marissa eventually went to Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish), with Damson Idris (Snowfall) playing her boyfriend. "She's an incredible person and she can really tap into the humanity of sisterhood," Nabers said of Bailey.

Janine Nabers is the showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer of Swarm. Donald Glover is a co-creator and executive producer. Executive producers include Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer.