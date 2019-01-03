Donald Trump Created a Real Version of His Fake ‘Game of Thrones’ Poster

Donald Trump’s fake Game of Thrones poster is back and this time, it exists as more than just a tweet.

Back in November, Trump shared a photo of himself on Twitter with text reading “Sanctions are Coming” in the same font HBO’s Game of Thrones uses. Today, that tweet resurfaced in the form of an actual poster that was displayed on a conference table in front of the President during a Cabinet meeting in the White House, as you can see in just two of the many tweets from reporters covering the event below.

It’s not clear why the poster was displayed during the meeting. The November tweet that originated the poster’s image was in reference to the day in which the Trump administration scheduled sanctions against Iran.

Even without the Game of Thrones font, the phrase “Sanctions are Coming” is an obvious reference to the “Winter is Coming” tagline that HBO has used for the series, describing the harsh conditions set to descend upon the inhabitants of Westeros. When Trump first issued the tweet in November, HBO wasn’t exactly thrilled with how their trademark had been used. The network said in a statement (via EW) at the time “we were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

Clearly, that preference has been ignored.

What can’t be ignored, however, is that Game of Thrones fans winter is here — or will be soon. The final season of the long-running fantasy epic will premiere in April, leaving just a few more months on the calendar before fans will get to see who ends up on the Iron throne.

Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently teased the end of the series and how it prompted an emotional reaction from him after reading the scripts.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in April.

