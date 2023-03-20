Double Dare Host Marc Summers Reveals Bad News for the Reboot (Exclusive)

After 500 episodes of Double Dare, it looks like the series may be done for good. Catching up with long-time host Marc Summers at 90s Con this past weekend, ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian got the scoop on when fans can expect more of the classic Nickelodeon gameshow. As it turns out, Summers says there may never be another new episode of the show.

“I was told they will never, ever do it again” Summers tells us. “But there are over 300 episodes on Paramount+ of Double Dare, so you can see me 24/7 there. Apparently a lot of people do, because the checks are pretty good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

First debuting in 1986, the first iteration ran for a staggering 482 episodes between 1986 and 1993. After an extended hiatus, a revival of the show was launched for one season of 67 episodes in 2000 and another iteration between 2018 and 2019. The initial batch of episodes was hosted in entirety by Summers while Double Dare 2000 was hosted by Jason Harris. Liza Koshy then hosted Double Dare 2018, with Summers returning as both executive reporter and on-field host.

Summers also recently had a prominent role in The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story, a documentary looking back at the channel’s 90s-era programming.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “For millions of children and adults, the Nickelodeon Network is synonymous with growing up. In just a few years, the channel grew from a small local channel to an international phenomenon that helped shape a generation. Led by trailblazing visionary Geraldine Laybourne and her commitment to putting kids first, a group of unconventional heroes turned an underdog channel into an $8 billion dollar juggernaut as the golden standard for children’s programming.”

The Orange Years is now streaming on Hulu while an extensive Double Dare library, and other 90s-era Nickelodeon hits, can be seen on Paramount+.