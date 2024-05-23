Nurse Jackie Revival Series in the Works at Prime Video

The Nurse Jackie revival series is headed to Amazon Prime Video. According to Variety, the series, which was first reported last year to be in development at Showtime from Lionsgate Television, has moved to Prime Video. The series is set to see original star Edie Falco return and will pick up ten years after the original series finale. Liz Flahive (Glow, Homeland) and Abe Sylvia (Palm Royale, George & Tammy) are set to serve as writers and executive producers with Sylvia set to direct. Falco will also executive produce along with Bob Greenblatt, former head of Showtime.

Per the official description, "Ten years after we left Jackie Peyton (Falco) clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license. The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is not only easier, but a lot more fun."

The Nurse Jackie revival was first reported last May with Showtime also reportedly — at that time — in the early development stages of a revival of Weeds as well. At the time, it was reported that the Weeds follow up would be written and executive produced by the creator of the Danish series, Rita, Christian Torpe.

What Was the Original Nurse Jackie About?

The original Nurse Jackie debuted on Showtime in 2009 and aired for seven seasons, ending in 2015. The series was Falco's first major series following The Sopranos and followed Jackie Peyton, an ER nurse at All Saints' Hospital in New York City who herself had a drug addiction as well as a complicated personal life which had a messy intersection with her professional life. The critically acclaimed series won five Emmy Awards over its run, with Falco having been nominated for six Emmy Award, winning in 2010 for best actress in a comedy. In addition to Falco, the series starred Eve Best, Peter Facinelli, Anna Deveare Smith, Stephen Wallem, Betty Gilpin, Haaz Sleiman, Dominic Fumusa, and Paul Schulze. The series was created by Liz Brixius, Linda Wallem, and Evan Dunksy.

What Do We Know About the Weeds Revival?

While there has been an update about the Nurse Jackie revival, there hasn't really been any updates about Weeds since that initial 2023 report. However, Elizabeth Perkins, who played Celia in the original series, did say last year that she'd be open to coming back for a revival.

"I'd be on board. I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker," she said. "I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia!"