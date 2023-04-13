Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Is Reportedly 'Missing and Endangered'

Drake Bell, the former star of the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, is being reported missing in Central Florida. The Daytona Beach Police made a Facebook post on Thursday morning looking for more information on Bell's whereabouts. "He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.," the Facebook post reads. "He is considered missing and endangered." As the post states, the Nickelodeon star was last seen on the evening of April 12th traveling in a 2022 grey BMW vehicle.

As followers of the account started commenting on the legitimacy of the post, the Daytona Beach Police confirmed in the comments that "this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department."

Drake Bell has had previous run-ins with the police. Back in 2021, he pled guilty to felony attempted child endangerment, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service, which resulted in the actor registering as a sex offender.

Bell addressed these charges shortly thereafter in a post on Instagram: "I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it's been a three-year, thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made," Bell said. "And, it's not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and with my son. But that being said, I am not perfect, and I make mistakes."

He continued, "When I was presented with a plea deal because of the messages, I felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly and for everybody involved to be able to move on and for me to get back to doing what I love."

Photo credit via Michael Tran/Getty Images