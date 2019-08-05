Dredd Producer Teases Judge Dredd: Mega-City One Pilot

The next chapter of the Judge Dredd franchise is starting to get off of the ground. On Monday, producer Jason Kingsley took to Twitter to share a photo of himself reading a Judge Dredd art book, while the pilot script for the long-gestating television adaptation, Judge Dredd: Mega-City One, is placed on a table nearby.

Mega-City One was first announced in 2017, with IM Global and Rebellion partnering to make the show a reality. The project is expected to be an ensemble drama, which follows a slew of judges in the 22nd century. At the time, the creative team hinted that production wouldn’t start for another two years, which lines up pretty well with this social media post.

“Long-form storytelling makes showing Mega-City One and its inhabitants much easier.” Kingsley said in 2017. “Trying to fit all of that into a two-hour movie is very hard. My best guess is that it’s at least two years away. But we’re so early in the process that things could happen a bit faster, or much more slowly.”

A significant question surrounding Mega-City One has been whether or not it would feature Karl Urban’s Judge Dredd, who has been a bonafide fan-favorite since 2012’s Dredd. While Urban has spoken about what potential role Dredd would play in the series, he hasn’t said one way or another if he will appear.

“I really don’t know much,” Urban revealed in an interview earlier this year. “I had a couple of preliminary meetings… gotta be a couple of years ago now, so it’s a long-gestating project. I’ve gone on record saying if I had the opportunity to get back in that world and explore more stories I’d be down for it. It’s crazy, it’s been a few years since that movie came out and one of the most commonly asked questions I get is, when is Dredd 2?”

