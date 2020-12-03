Ducktales Producer Comments On Disney Series Wrapping Physical Production

✖

DuckTales is wrapping physical production and Producer Frank Angones talked about the emotions of the day on Twitter. Fans had flocked to social media to get a renewal hashtag going surrounding the 2017 cartoon. It had run on Disney’s network to the tune of 75 episodes, and that’s nothing to sneeze at. But, all comic book and TV fans know, everything comes to an end eventually. Still, it had to sting for fans. But, Angones is thanking all of them for the support and illuminating the process that led the cast and crew to this moment. Season 3 was about legacy, and in large part, the show managed to carve it’s own chapter in the Disney Afternoon mythos with its storytelling. For a show that many questioned upon the reveal, it has fared far better than other attempts to reboot classic properties in recent years. It should be a celebration for all the good times that were had along with some disappointment.

“We’ve always said that you have to go into every season of a show as if it’s your last, leave nothing on the table, and have faith that your team will eventually be able to top it,” Angones began. “With that in mind, we crafted Season 3 of DuckTales as one focused on Legacy, on the future of the Duck Family, and what that means, tying into questions and mysteries that were set up way back in the very first episode of our show. So ultimately, we were prepared for this season to be our last.”

“Our team is so proud to be a part of the continuing legacy of these characters. Even more so, we’re proud of the community that this show has given us, from our dear friends on the crew and cast, to all the fans we’ve met both in person and online who share the same love that we have for these incredible characters. We’re sure we’ll have much more to say later, but right now we want to thank you for all your kind words and support throughout this whole adventure, and focus on delivering a fittingly epic adventure for Clan McDuck as the series draws to a close. Because at the end of the day, we’re all fans. And we’re all family. And family is the greatest adventure of all. Huh That’s weird. Usually, there’s some sort of crash before we can finish the— OH NO THE GROUND!!!! Woo-oo, Matt and Frank.”

A Disney spokesperson offered a statement to Comicbook.com:

"The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts," the statement reads. "While physical production is wrapping, 'DuckTales' continues to be available daily on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world and fans will get an epic season finale in 2021.”

