DuckTales to Feature Daisy Duck, Rescue Rangers, Goofy, and More

It certainly seems like life is going to be even more like a hurricane in the upcoming episodes of Disney‘s DuckTales as it’s been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that basically the entire Disney Afternoon gang is coming to the series, including Daisy Duck, Goofy, the Rescue Rangers, Kit from TaleSpin, further adventures with Darkwing Duck, and more.

As you can see in the sneak peek above, it would appear that the rest of the show’s second season will feature the return of Magica in some form, the Beagle Boys teaming up with Flintheart Glomgold, and the invasion of Earth by the Moon. It looks like all of this mayhem causes the crew to seek out help wherever they can find it, including from what appears to be newly official hero Darkwing Duck, as established in recent episodes.

Whatever happens in the rest of Season Two, it’s clear that something significant shakes up the status quo as Disney has revealed that Daisy Duck, Goofy, the Rescue Rangers, Gosalyn from Darkwing Duck , and Kit from TaleSpin are all making their debut in the show’s third season. The poster released alongside this news also seems to hint at other characters — like a grown-up version of Molly from TaleSpin — making an appearance as well. You can check out the official art for several of these reveals, and the full poster, below:

There’s any number of questions to ask here, of course. What about the rest of the characters from those shows, or even those implied by the inclusion of those announced? If there’s Goofy, and he looks like this, and there’s already been a Powerline reference in the show, how far away from the introduction of Max Goof can we actually be? The mind boggles. (And that’s without even mentioning the possibility of Bonkers making some kind of appearance.)

What do you think? Are you excited about the new DuckTales announcements?

New DuckTales is set to premiere in September when Season Two returns on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.