Original Harry Potter Star Wants to Return for TV Series (But Not How You Think)

Draco Malfoy might be sneaking back into Hogwarts, but this time he’ll be hiding among the extras. Tom Felton, who portrayed the platinum-blonde Slytherin antagonist in all eight Harry Potter films, has expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming HBO television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved magical series. Rather than angling for a prominent role or demanding screen time, the actor has playfully suggested he’d be content simply blending into the background of a scene or two. This refreshing attitude from a franchise veteran highlights both his continuing affection for the Wizarding World and his understanding that this new iteration belongs to a fresh generation of performers while still leaving the door open for creative ways he might contribute to the eagerly anticipated series slated to premiere in 2026.

During a recent visit to the newly opened Harry Potter Shop in Chicago, Felton shared his thoughts about the upcoming adaptation. While many fans might expect original cast members to feel territorial about their iconic roles, the 37-year-old actor has displayed nothing but excitement about welcoming newcomers to the magical universe that shaped his career.

“I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra,” Felton told Entertainment Weekly, showing his willingness to participate in a modest capacity. He further elaborated on his plans during an interview with Jake’s Takes, saying he looks forward to surprising whoever is cast as the new Draco.

“There will be a trailer or a dressing room with the word Draco Malfoy on again. I look forward to surprising whoever the youngster is… Definitely 100%, not for advice, but just to say enjoy it,” Felton explained.

The actor’s connection to the franchise remains strong even 14 years after the final film’s release. According to Bustle, Felton revealed that the original cast members maintain regular contact through a WhatsApp group chat, noting they’re “all very tight still, very close” despite often being “in four corners of the earth at the same time.” This ongoing camaraderie extends to his screen father, Jason Isaacs, whom Felton recently watched in The White Lotus season 3.

When asked about potentially playing Lucius Malfoy (his character’s father) in the new series, Felton didn’t dismiss the idea.

“That’s a cool idea. Yeah, I’m not opposed to that at all. Any chance to be part of the Wizarding World is a good one,” he told Bustle.

The television adaptation is gradually taking shape, with casting already underway. While the young actors who will play Harry, Ron, and Hermione remain undiscovered, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu are reportedly in final negotiations to portray Professors McGonagall and Snape, with John Lithgow rumored to be confirmed as Dumbledore.

For Felton, watching the franchise thrive has been a pleasant surprise.

“We didn’t expect it to just expand, expand, expand,” he reflected to Bustle. “Now there are three or four or five generations of Potterheads that all are equally enthusiastic.”

