DuckTales: Producers Reveal The Theme For Season 3

DuckTales producers Matt Youngerberg and Frank Angones told fans what the theme of Season 3 is during a recent interview with D23. The executive producers are heading into a highly-anticipated hour-long adventure with Darkwing Duck and the fanbase is positively ecstatic. Both Youngerberg and Angones both said that Season 3 is really about legacy, and that explains all the Disney Afternoon goodness that has been creeping in more and more recently. Fans were flipping out when the song "Stand Out" popped up, or the Goof Troop references, or the Rescue Rangers solving a case in the background. Part of what makes their series so great is that it's making new memories with these established afterschool classics.

“Season 3 of DuckTales is all about legacy,” Angones explained. “And part of the legacy of the original DuckTales are those Disney Afternoon shows—Rescue Rangers and TaleSpin and Darkwing Duck. It’s not an accident that in Season 3 we’re seeing all these Disney Afternoon characters showing up. It’s part of a larger meta-story of something we wanted to say about the original DuckTales and the legacy of the Disney Afternoon.”

“We’ve been seeding a lot of things with Darkwing for a while,” Youngberg added. “There was a lot of stuff early on where the fans of Darkwing were very curious what we were going to do because we were making it a show-within-a-show, which makes it a lot different from the original Darkwing Duck mythos.”

Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop had a chance to talk to the duo earlier this week. The creative team spoke about not trying to ruin anyone’s childhood with their takes on the material.

Angones joked, “Every time a new episode comes on, I say, ‘Is this the one that ruins their childhood? Okay. Hopefully not this one.’ If we can make it to the end of our careers, episode by episode, endeavoring not to ruin your childhood, then we will have done our job.”

Check out Disney’s synopsis for the episode down below:

"Darkwing gains an unlikely sidekick as he uncovers a dark conspiracy tied to the Missing Mysteries and one of Scrooge’s employees."

DuckTales currently airs new episodes from Season 3 on Monday nights on Disney XD. The one-hour special "Let's Get Dangerous!" is set to air Monday, October 19th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

