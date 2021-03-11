DuckTales to Launch Scripted Podcast After Series Finale

✖

It was previously announced that the fan favorite animated series DuckTales would be closing the curtain this year. Disney confirmed last month that a a 90-minute long special episode will serve as the series finale but today they've revealed that this won't be the complete end for the characters of the rebooted series. Revealed today, Disney has announced "This Duckburg Life," an original scripted podcast for kids and families that's inspired by the show and will feature the cast reprising their roles. The final episode of the TV series will premiere on Monday, March 15 with the first episode of the seven-part podcast arriving on Monday, March 29 on Disney XD YouTube, DisneyNOW and Disney XD VOD.

Hosted by Huey Duck for "Duckburg Public Radio," DuckTales voice cast reprising their roles in the podcast include David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Jim Rash (Gyro Gearloose), Josh Brener (Mark Beaks), Margo Martindale (Ma Beagle) and Disney Legend Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck). You can watch a clip from the first episode of This Duckburg Life, titled "Adventure Calls," in the player below.

"The opportunity to work with this crew to make the show was kind of the greatest experience that you can hope to have in animation," executive producer Matt Youngberg revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview today. "And so, the hope is that whatever comes next, I can still have that kind of collaboration and that kind of a crew and hopefully to work with as many people as I could from DuckTales, because it was the greatest crew imaginable. So that's the goal."

"I said it from the very first season, we don't know if we're going to be able to touch these characters again," co-executive producer/head writer Frank Angones added. "Treat every episode as if you might be canceled, treat every season finale as if it's a series finale. We had enough heads up going into this third season, that we're like, 'All right, what is our final statement? If we never get to touch these characters again, what's our final statement on what DuckTales is, was and meant to us?' So that's what this was."

The "DuckTales" series finale special will encore non-stop for 24 hours following its premiere with a week-long marathon scheduled to air ahead of the final episode. The series will continue to be available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world after its conclusion with 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts available to watch. DuckTales was the #1 ratings driver on Disney XD and reached over 234 million views on social media and YouTube since its launch in 2017.