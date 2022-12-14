Dune Prequel Series Adds Two New Cast Members

HBO Max's upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood has added two new cast members. On Tuesday, it was announced that Josh Heuston and Edward Davis have joined the prequel series in what's being described as recurring roles, according to Variety. The series is currently in production and at this time does not have an anticipated release date. Heuston and Davis join Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Travis Fimmel, Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea in the cast.

According to the report, Heuston is set to play Constantine, described as the illegitimate son of Strong's character, the Emperor. The character is described as being "torn between seeking his father's approval and his own happiness. Davis is set to play Harrow Harkonnen, described as a "rising politician from a once-great family, who harbors a strong desire to elevate his House to its former glory."

Dune: The Sisterhood "follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit."

Is Watching Dune Required Before Dune: The Sisterhood?

While fans will probably want to watch Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-winning Dune before the new series, you do not technically have to since the show is a prequel.

"Well, I think you should because they are great," HBO head of originals, Sarah Aubrey revealed in a recent interview with Variety. "But Dune: The Sisterhood is a prequel set thousands of years before Denis Villeneuve's Dune films."

"That effort is alive and well," screenwriter John Spaihts previously said during an interview with The Playlist about expanding Dune beyond the movies. "I ended up getting moved off of it to work, not just on Dune: Part Two, but to investigate other cinematic prospects in the Dune universe, which we are still talking about and which, again, I'm not allowed to say very much about. But it is a very rich world in which to play, and I think it is ripe with opportunities for storytelling in every direction. They're well down the road, but I honestly don't know the details of the timing."

Dune: The Sisterhood does not yet have a release date, but Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on November 3rd, 2023.