Echo Writer Confirms Major Delay for Marvel's Disney+ Series

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this time last year during the events of the holiday-themed Hawkeye. While the character was supposed to get her own series at some point next summer, it looks like fans of the MCU will have to wait a bit longer. According to Echo head writer Marion Dayre, the series likely won't get a release until December 2023 or some point there after.

In a new episode on Ben Blacker's Writers Panel podcast, Dayre revealed there's still quite some time before the show will be ready for release. "That will be probably a year from when this comes out," Dayre said of a release date (via The Cosmic Circus).

When it was first announced, Echo was given a "Summer 2023" release date, though it now looks like it will fall into into Winter 2023/2024 slot previously taken by Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Given that the WandaVision series has yet to begin filming, it's likely the show will inevitably be delayed as well.

In the same podcast appearance, Dayre revealed that while her time on a Marvel show was much different than other stops in Hollywood, she was able to carry some things over she previously learned from working on Better Call Saul.

"You do sort of a general overall break, and then we lay out some arcs, and then we go back in and brick by brick. There just simply was not enough time to do it that way," she added. "So it was sort of grabbing things from, like The Act, which was a limited series on Hulu, which we broke fairly quickly, so taking some of that, you know, laying out some tent poles that we more or less stuck with and shifting them around with the way that we did."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023 while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the service on 2024.

