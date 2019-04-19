Ed Sheeran Confirms His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Is Still Alive Despite Gruesome Injuries

The final season premiere of Game of Thrones finally hit HBO this past weekend, providing many long-awaited reunions among fan-favorite characters while still managing to raise a bunch of questions. Because of all these revelations, you might be forgiven if you forgot about the Lannister soldier named Eddie, played by music superstar Ed Shereen in the previous season.

Sheeran’s character’s fate was teased in the premiere episode, when three prostitutes “meet” with Bronn of the Blackwater and discuss Daenerys Targaryen’s attack on Jaime Lannister forces in the previous season, where her dragons and the Dothraki laid waist to their forces. One of the women comments on Eddie’s eyebrows being burnt off, hinting at the character’s ultimate fate.

Now Sheeran himself confirmed whether or not Eddie survived, thanking the producers of Game of Thrones for allowing him to participate in the popular series in his Instagram story. He wrote on his story:

“Thanks [Game of Thrones], I knew I was a survivor x,” Sheeran wrote on the social media page.

Sheeran’s character of Eddie was already spared when Arya Stark decided to spare him and his allies, taking advantage of the food and fire of the Lannister soldiers rather than murder them. Escaping certain death for the second time, even after being scolded by dragon fire, might make him one of the luckiest people in Westeros. Perhaps he should sit on the Iron Throne…

The latter seasons of Game of Thrones have been packed with cameo appearances and minor roles from major actors. Star Wars and Logan star Richard E. Grant appeared in previous episodes, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp villain Hannah John-Kamen. The eighth season premiere featured quick deaths from characters played by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenny and Silicon Valley actor Martin Starr.

We’ll see if other big names swing by for a visit to Westeros — and whether or not they survive — when the final season of Game of Thrones continues to air Sundays on HBO.

