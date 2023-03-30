Eddie Marsan Up for Doing Sherlock Holmes 3

It's been nearly 12 years since the last Sherlock Holmes film was released starring Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role, and fans have been waiting for the long-rumored third installment that would see him reunite with Jude Law's John Watson. Last year, it was announced that Downey Jr. was collaborating with HBO Max for two streaming series set in the Sherlock Holmes universe, but there's been no word on whether or not he would be playing the iconic detective again. Recently, Eddie Marsan, who played Inspector Lestrade in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in honor of his new series, The Power. During the interview, Killian asked Marsan about a potential Sherlock Holmes 3, and the actor revealed he would be down for another installment.

"I don't know. I keep hearing, I just did a movie with Jude, and neither – no one's approached either of us," Marsan revealed. "I don't know, they keep talking about it and talking about it and it's been 10, I think it's been over 10 years, 12 years now. I don't know. I don't know. I hope so ... hope so. I think I think Jude was fantastic. I'd be up for doing another one so we'll see."

Does Guy Ritchie Want To Make Another Sherlock Holmes?

Both Sherlock films were helmed by Guy Ritchie, who is currently promoting his new film, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. In a new interview with Collider, Ritchie was asked about the long-rumored third Sherlock movie, and the director said it's ultimately up to Downey Jr.

"Well, honestly, I left this up to Robert [Downey Jr.]. So Robert wanted to be in charge of this. The ball's in his court, so he's in charge of the script, he's in charge of the whole thing. I've moonwalked out of that until there's a time for me to get involved," Ritchie explained.

A while back, it was announced that a third Sherlock Holmes movie was in development with both Downey and Jude Law expected to return. At the time, it was revealed that Dexter Fletcher would be stepping in to direct.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," Fletcher said in 2020.

"At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day," Downey previously said during Fast Company's Innovation Festival. "So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?"

For now, it doesn't sound like Sherlock Holmes fans should get their hopes up about a third film.