Eighth Doctor Actor Addresses Rumors of Doctor Who Anniversary Return & Billie Piper Teamup

The future of Doctor Who is seemingly in flux after its official departure from Disney, which concluded after two seasons of Doctor Who on Disney+. The finale of this past season delivered several surprises, including the truly shocking return of Billie Piper to the franchise. Speculation started to pick up again recently after Piper and the actor who played the Eighth Doctor were spotted working together on a set. Now those photos have been addressed as well as the team-up with Piper, which was thought to be part of the Christmas Special.

Actor Paul McGann has played the Eighth Doctor several times throughout the franchise’s history, and next year is actually the 30-year anniversary of his debut. That’s why fans were excited to see him potentially working with Piper on the upcoming Christmas Special, but on the new episode of The Gerry Anderson Podcast, McGann revealed that the set photos were created by AI and aren’t real, though he did add “if only” afterwards (via ScreenRant).

Could The Eighth Doctor Return to the Franchise?

It’s unfortunate that the photos aren’t real, but that won’t completely remove the hope that McGann could return to the franchise. That’s especially true next year, given the timing of the 30th anniversary of McGann’s franchise debut. When asked about how quickly the rumor mill picked up the photos, McGann reveals he was as surprised as everyone else.

“Just recently, I mean in the last week or so, there’s me and Billie Piper working together. If only. And so people are like, ‘Oh, come on, it has to be true,’ and the rumor mill kicks in,” McGann said. McGann was then asked if he signed an NDA and just can’t tell us, and McGann said, “You’re making this thing worse. You’re part of the problem.”

McGann has already returned previously in The Night of the Doctor episode in 2013, which happened to be the 50th anniversary special. McGann also returned for Jodie Whittaker’s final episode, The Power of the Doctor, which aired in 2022. McGann is clearly open to returning if the opportunity comes around, and it does seem like a perfect time for his return next year, at least depending on whatever the plans for the franchise are moving forward.

Hopefully, we’ll get a clearer picture of the franchise’s future soon, but at least we have the Christmas Special to look forward to.

