Emilia Clarke Shares Funny Photo From Game of Thrones-Themed Ice Cream Shop

For a generation of fans, Emilia Clarke is best known for her landmark role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's live-action adaptation of Game of Thrones. Even in the years since Thrones initially wrapped, Clarke has been unafraid to poke fun at the pop culture impact of her role in it — and it looks like her latest social media post is no exception. Earlier this month, Clarke posted a photo outside of Game of Cones, a Thrones-themed ice cream shop in England's Fowey Landing.

As Clarke joked in the post's caption, she "checked, there was no Dairy free Daenerys option… 🥺"

What is Emilia Clarke's next TV show?

Sometime next year, Clarke is set to appear in Secret Invasion, the last Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained to ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2023. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

