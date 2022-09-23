Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Shares New Photos, Says Her Dog Almost Destroyed Set

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to bring some epic stories to life in movies and Disney+ shows, beginning with Secret Invasion. The Disney+ exclusive series will be based on the 2008-2009 crossover event of the same name, and will revolve around a crop of new and returning faces. Among the former category is Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story's Emilia Clarke, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the show, and who recently took to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes look at it. In a post, which you can check out below, Clarke shared photos of herself and her dog Ted, who apparently "nearly destroyed a set" on Secret Invasion after wanting to be on camera.

"My boy looks like an angel, but in his desperate need to be on camera, he nearly destroyed a set," Clarke wrote. "And then shat on it. 😇 #yesadogisthelasthinganADwantstoseeontheirset #sorryfortheovertimelads #unconditionalloveispickingupdogpoooncamera @marvelstudios"

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained to ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

"The great thing that the series gives us the opportunity to do is really dive into the characters more, really explore their relationships with each other," Smulders explained in an interview earlier this year. "It was just really exciting to shoot these scenes with Sam that were like, we weren't just talking about 'How are we gonna get the thing to fix the thing?' And we're able to show sort of their relationship that is seen behind the scenes."

New cast members will include Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Are you excited for Disney+'s Secret Invasion series? What do you think of the latest look at the Disney+ series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2023. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.