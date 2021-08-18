Game of Thrones Stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Share Adorable Reunion Pics

✖

Game of Thrones may have debuted it's first season a decade ago, but the HBO series is proving to still be a topic of conversation. Whether fans loved or hated the series' overall run, many have fond feelings about the members of its ensemble cast — and a new mini reunion between two of its former stars is sure to kick that up. Over the weekend, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share photos of them reuniting, which appears to have occurred at a birthday party for Thrones co-showrunner David Benioff. You can check out their posts below.

Clarke — who played Daenerys Targaryen on the series, alongside Momoa's Khal Drogo — recently looked back on the series' debut season in an interview earlier this year, revealing that the experience of filming the series was "so enormous."

"I honestly still look back at it and go, 'I'm so not at a point where I can retrospectively see this for what it is.' I think I'll be 90 when I can actually do that," Clarke revealed back in April. "The experience was so enormous, and so all-consuming, and defines me at that young moment in my life. You kind of look back at it like you would high school or college. When you're young like that, you're so in the moment."

"I look back at the person who was there and go, 'You really have no idea what's coming. You have no idea what's about to hit,'" Clarke continued. "And it was beautiful for that. We were all very much in the moment that we were in, and very unaware as to how it was going to be received, what people were going to think, who we were going to be at the end of it. I'm going to call us kids, because we were — we were just having fun, experiencing this crazy thing. And it was joyous for that. That first season was nonstop joy, and so much fun. I look back at it with complete love."

And when it comes to whether or not there could be a reboot or revival of the series, Clarke called the possibility "inevitable."

"Godspeed, everyone! You do you, you go, Glenn Coco!" Clarke laughed. "It's just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it's gonna be whatever it will be, but of course they're doing more. You can't create something that big and not have people go, 'And? What else? This is really good! Let's do loads more!'"

