Emmys 2018: 10 Most Nominated Shows and Where to Watch Them

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were revealed Thursday, highlighting the best of the best in the currently massive television landscape.

From epic series of dragons and kings to live performances and dark comedies, the Television Academy highlighted 10 very different series above the hundreds of others.

While some of your favorites might not have made the cut this year, these top-nominated series are must-watch for all TV fans before the winners are announced during the televised ceremony Sept. 17.

Scroll through to see the most nominated series on television and where you can stream them now.

Game of Thrones

After missing out on the awards ceremony last year due to its summer premiere for season seven, Game of Thrones is back on top with 22 nominations, and a big chance for it once again to reign in the top drama category.

This year also marked the first nomination for star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister on the HBO epic drama.

You can stream season seven of Game of Thrones, as well as the rest of the series on HBOGo and the HBO app.

Saturday Night Live

The long-running NBC variety series is keeping its hold near the top of the Emmy totem pole. With 21 nominations this year, including a triumphant first acting nod for beloved castmember Kenan Thompson, it’s no wonder this show has been on for so long.

Along with Thompson, Alec Baldwin, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon were nominated in supporting actor and actress categories. Tina Fey, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Hader and Donald Glover were also nominated for hosting the series this season.

You can watch the latest season of Saturday Night Live on the NBC app and Hulu.

Westworld

HBO’s robot drama dominated with 21 nominations, including best acting nods for Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton.

The series is also a contender for best drama this year, but competing against Game of Thrones and Handmaid’s Tale will not be easy.

The first two seasons of Westworld are available to stream on HBOGo and the HBO app.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu’s crown jewel, as well as 2017’s big winner in the drama categories, of course returned with a vengeance, and a total of 20 nominations in 2018.

Aside from the certain nominations in best drama, and best actress for Elisabeth Moss, fans were delighted to see nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category for fan-favorites Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski.

You can stream the first two seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

A truly heartbreaking and innovative season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series centered on the brutal murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace secured acting nominations for all of its main cast, including Darren Criss in the Best Actor category, Ricky Martin and Edgar Ramirez in supporting categories, as well as Penelope Cruz for supporting actress.

You can stream the miniseries, which garnered a total of 18 nominations, on demand.

Atlanta

Donald Glover’s FX comedy series, which secured 16 nods, will look to score its first Outstanding Comedy Series win, while Glover could secure his second Lead Actor win (as well as his guest actor nomination for Saturday Night Live).

The show also secured nominations for co-stars Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry in the Supporting Actress and Actor in a comedy categories respectively.

The first two seasons of Atlanta are available to stream on Hulu.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon’s critically-acclaimed show garnered 14 nominations, including Best Comedy and Best Actress for star Rachel Brosnahan.

The show, which rose to the top of the comedy categories at the 2018 Golden Globes could surprise TV fans by earning the statuettes in September.

You can stream the first season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime.

Barry

HBO’s dark comedy starring Bill Hader was beloved by critics when it premiered earlier this year.

The show about a murderer for hire who finds himself overly invested in an acting class he started taking as a cover secured a Best Actor nomination for Hader, and a total of 13 nominations.

You can stream the first season of Barry on HBOGo and the HBO app.

The Crown

Also at 13 nominations, the chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II is Netflix’s most nominated series in 2018.

Along with nominations for star Claire Foy, the series also secured acting nods for Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby.

You can stream the first two seasons of The Crown on Netflix.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live

John Legend could become a member of the EGOT club with Jesus Christ Superstar Live. With 13 nominations, including two for Legend and one for Sara Bareilles, the musical is now the most nominated live musical event to date.

You can stream Jesus Christ Superstar Live on the NBC App and Hulu.

Take a look at the full list of nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air Monday, September 17 on NBC.