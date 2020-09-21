Zach Braff Says Emmys Left Nick Cordero Out of In Memoriam Despite Campaign From Loved Ones

The Emmy Awards "passed" on including actor Nick Cordero in its In Memoriam segment aired during Sunday's ceremony despite a campaign effort from supporters, according to Cordero's friend and former co-star Zach Braff. Cordero, a veteran Broadway star who also appeared on television's Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died from COVID-19 complications in July at the age of 41. Now Braff, who co-starred with Cordero in the 2014 Broadway musical Bullets Over Broadway, says Emmys producers chose to leave Cordero out of the segment that included Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

"For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage," Braff tweeted Monday. "I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed."

In a second tweet, Braff shared a note from the Emmys that reads, "Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr. Cordero due to coronavirus and we assure that his name has been given every consideration for inclusion. With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the name of those included prior to the telecast."

Braff also called out the lack of a tribute for his Scrubs co-star Sam Lloyd, who died April 30 at the age of 56 of complications from lung cancer. In addition to Scrubs, where the actor portrayed Ted Buckland, Lloyd's three-decade career included roles on Seinfeld, Malcolm in the Middle, and Modern Family. Lloyd's name, without a picture, was included during an In Memoriam segment presented during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the past week.

Other notable names not included in the segment are film star Kelly Preston, who appeared on Medium and CSI: Cyber, sports legend Kobe Bryant, who hosted as well as wrote and produced ESPN series Detail, and famed performer Kenny Rogers, whose television credits include made-for-TV movies inspired by his songs.

Braff's tweets, as well as similar messages from admirers of Cordero and Lloyd, can be viewed below.