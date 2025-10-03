The Avengers own the big screen. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe becoming the most important thing since sliced bread, it’s only natural that the franchise’s premier team also finds plenty of success. A lot of the credit goes to the original six members, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, who prove that they can make a difference despite their differences. They don’t even really like each other, and they still save the world on a couple of occasions. All the bickering can get old, though, which is why it’s nice that the Avengers have a decent-sized presence on TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Marvel Animation isn’t producing any Avengers-related projects at the moment, there are still plenty to revisit, and they all possess qualities that make them worth watching. Unfortunately, not all can earn the top spot on this list. Here’s every animated version of the Avengers, ranked.

10) The Avengers: United They Stand

An Avengers show is only as good as its lineup, and The Avengers: United They Stand features an odd one. Ant-Man and Wasp lead the titular team, which also includes Wonder Woman, Tigra, Falcon, Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye. While Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against plenty of notable villains in the show, they don’t do enough to stand out in their brief 13-episode run.

9) Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Sometimes, a problem is too big for a hero or even a couple of heroes to deal with, so they bring in backup. In Spider and His Amazing Friends, Peter Parker reaches out to some of the Avengers, including Black Panther, Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. All three characters bring a jolt of energy to the kid-centric show, but hold their appearances in high regard because they’re far from the focus.

8) Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher

Although the Avengers are an American creation, they have appeared in numerous anime projects. Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher forces the two killers to team up after a terrorist organization seeks to sell dangerous technology. However, they receive some help in the form of the Avengers, who show up for the final battle and help save the day. The depiction of the Marvel team is nothing to write home about, though.

7) Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers

Speaking of anime, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers takes its heroes in a unique direction, reimaging them as they team up with a group of kids to defeat the villain Loki. Seeing a new take on the popular Marvel team is great, especially because the story they’re part of is unlike anything they’ve been part of before. The only problem is that the heroes play second fiddle to their young partners.

6) Marvel Future Avengers

The final anime project on this list also asks Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to work with kids. In Marvel Future Avengers, Iron Man and Co. train a group of children who were raised to believe they were evil. Of course, that’s far from the case, so the Avengers pass down their righteousness and help out their new allies whenever they get the chance.

5) What If…?

While the MCU animated series What If…? stays away from the Avengers for the most part, the team still shows up now and again. The most notable is a group that comes together decades before Nick Fury’s team, led by Peggy Carter. Unfortunately, What If…?‘s Avengers are never going to step out of the shadow of the live-action heroes despite bringing plenty to the table.

4) Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

While the Avengers’ anime projects feature them mentoring kids they don’t know, Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow focuses on their own children. After the Avengers are gone, the next generation steps up to the plate and saves the world from Ultron. There’s something so exciting about seeing Captain America and Black Widow’s child fight alongside Black Panther and Storm’s.

3) Avengers Assemble

It’s tough for an animated show to get three seasons, let alone five, which is why there must be something special about Avengers Assemble. The animated series makes Falcon the team’s newest recruit, and he doesn’t have much time to get up to speed because there are butts to kick and people to save. Tackling just about every major Avengers storyline, Avengers Assemble gives its heroes plenty to do, even if it doesn’t veer into very mature territory.

2) Ultimate Avengers

It’s hard to think of two better Marvel animated movies than the Ultimate Avengers duology. Using the comic book of the same name as inspiration, the movies play it safe at first before turning up the heat and taking big swings with their characters. The second film, Ultimate Avengers 2: Rise of the Panther, in particular, isn’t afraid to push boundaries by killing off one of its most important heroes.

1) Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

When it comes to the best animated superhero shows, Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97 hog most of the spotlight. However, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is in that same category, mostly because it goes to great lengths to make its titular heroes interesting. Every major character has an arc that’s as good as anything in the MCU, and their stories also get to follow an absolutely stellar theme song.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!