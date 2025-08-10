10 Best Marvel Cartoons to Binge on Disney+

These days, most fans probably think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) when they want to watch their favorite heroes on the screen. However, Marvel cartoons have been around for quite some time, and if we’re really lucky, they’re not going away anytime soon. There are now dozens of superhero adventures to choose from, ranging from solo adventures to classic team-ups and pretty much anything fans could hope for. Some tales are connected to the larger MCU, while others are perfect standalone stories, making it easier for new fans to join the community. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for you.

The first Marvel series debuted on the small screen in the ’90s, and it has been going strong ever since. Since the Marvel and Disney merger, most of this content has become available on Disney+, with only a few notable exceptions. So it’s easier than ever to binge from one series to the next, starting with classic X-Men or Avengers adventures before heading into mind-bending adventures from What If… Best of all, Marvel Zombies is just around the horizon, and many fans couldn’t be more excited.

1) X-Men ’97

Episode Count: 10 (Ongoing)

Marvel fans have been loving the X-Men cartoons since the ’90s, and there’s a pretty good reason for that. While the animated series had an excellent run, it wasn’t enough for us, and so it’s back for more adventures.

In 2024, Marvel revived the series and brought it to Disney+ as the newly dubbed X-Men ’97. Best of all? Many of the original voice actors returned, which is always a delight to hear. X-Men ’97 picked up where the story left off, with the X-Men trying to recover from losing Xavier, not to mention their new leader (looking at you, Magneto). Despite how it may seem, X-Men ’97 is fantastic for fans who haven’t watched the original series, though if they enjoy X-Men ’97, they should check out X-Men: The Animated Series.

2) The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Episode Count: 52

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes ran from 2010 to 2012, and it’s safe to say that this show left a mark on its viewers. This show brought many fan favorites to the forefront, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Panther, and Hawkeye. Notably, it covered many comic book events, but it did so faithfully, making it a standout among adaptations.

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes carefully combined source material from solo series and different Marvel events, creating a unique but surprisingly faithful adventure in the process. It wasn’t afraid to have a bit of fun in the process, allowing for refreshing bits of humor to pop up here and there. Sadly, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was not renewed for a third season, as Marvel and Disney opted to push Avengers Assemble instead.

3) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Episode Count: 10 (Ongoing)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is one of the newest shows on this list, starting up in 2025. That said, fans have been waiting a few years for this production, as it was originally announced in 2021. It’s part of Marvel’s Phase Five, which is another feature that makes it unique among this list.

This show had an interesting path to the streaming platform, as it was originally intended to be a prequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (hence the working name Spider-Man: Freshman Year). However, by the time Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man finally came around, it was an entirely distinct piece of work. The tale dives into Marvel’s multiverse, as this version of Peter Parker gained his abilities through different means and has a very different mentor working behind the scenes.

4) Avengers Assemble

Episode Count: 127

If you enjoyed Ben 10, you’ll probably love Avengers Assemble, as both series were written by the same writing collective (Man of Action). Avengers Assemble is Marvel’s follow-up to Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and it ran at the same time as several other iconic Marvel series (Ultimate Spider-Man, etc). At the helm of this particular project is Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. Also along for the ride are plenty of fan favorites, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye.

Avengers Assemble had five seasons, with each season focusing on a different era of Avengers history. For example, the first season dealt with Red Skull and the Cabal, while the second season dove into the stories of Ultron and Thanos. It may be familiar ground for many, but it’s still highly entertaining and full of refreshing twists.

5) X-Men: The Animated Series

Episode Count: 76

Many Marvel fans would argue that X-Men: The Animated Series is the definitive X-Men experience, and they wouldn’t be wrong. It’s lauded as one of the best Marvel animated series ever, and is easily one of the most cherished X-Men adaptations available. The series ran until 1997; the final year should explain the title for X-Men’s current series.

X-Men: The Animated Series is considered to be one of the most faithful adaptations of the X-Men, full stop. It’s earned its place in Marvel history, and yes, that means it’s been turned into hundreds of memes in the process (we all know how it goes). The show carefully adapted many key events from the comics, including Days of Future Past. The show is a must-watch for X-Men fans, and with the new show currently ongoing, now is the perfect time to dive in (or watch it for the hundredth time).

6) Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Episode Count: 65

Realistically, there are several Spider-Man series to choose from, and while they all have something to offer, most fans can agree that some are better than others. That brings us to Spider-Man: The Animated Series, also known as the ’90s version of Spider-Man. As such, this series does offer a heavy dose of nostalgia to some fans. This version of Peter Parker isn’t in his early days of superhero life, having settled into college.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran for five seasons, and it is often considered to be one of the better Spider-Man adaptations out there. The series has many achievements, including being the very first incarnation of the Spider-Verse storyline. So if you’ve been wanting to trace that multiverse from the origin, this is your starting point.

7) Ultimate Spider-Man

Episode Count: 104

Right off the bat, Ultimate Spider-Man had a lot of potential, thanks to the creatives working behind the scenes. It had Man of Action (Big Hero 6, Ben 10), Paul Dini, and Brian Michael Bendis working together to create this series, so you know it’s going to hit hard. In this series, Peter Parker teamed up with Nick Fury, putting him alongside the teenage versions of many other classic heroes like Nova, Iron Fist, White Tiger, and even Luke Cage.

Ultimate Spider-Man felt like a proper Spider-Man series, nailing Peter’s sense of humor, the weight of responsibility, and the high-octane action his adventures include. The series covered a lot of highlights from Spider-Man, including Venom, Green Goblin, and more.

8) Big Hero 6: The Series

Episode Count: 56 (65 segments)

Understandably, Big Hero 6: The Series may ring a bell for some fans. It was a hit movie for Marvel and Disney, but before that, it was actually a comic series. There are a surprising number of differences between the film and the comics, with the show leaning slightly more toward the comic side.

Big Hero 6: The Series ran from 2017 to 2021, and it was a bit of a follow-up to the beloved film. Hiro Hamada is at the helm, alongside Baymax (the series wouldn’t be the same without him). Also along for the ride are Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go, and Fred. There are some changes from the movie to the show, but most of this has to do with the show attempting to be more comic-accurate. However, it may cause some confusion to fans who only have the movie to go on.

9) Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur

Episode Count: 41

If you’re looking for something completely unlike anything else on the list, there’s always Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. It’s one of Marvel’s newer shows, airing from 2022 to 2025. It ran for only two seasons, but it did get a crossover event with Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which was a nice surprise for fans.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the two titular characters, Luna Lafayette and her best friend, Devil Dinosaur. Luna is too smart for her own good, and that gets her into a fair bit of trouble and adventures. Yes, that does explain how she met Devil Dinosaur. The series is full of memorable moments and Easter eggs, so it’s perfect for multiple watch-throughs.

10) Wolverine And The X-Men

Episode Count: 26

There is no shortage of X-Men series out in the world, though most fans will agree that Wolverine And The X-Men is among the best. It started in 2009, and it tried to add a different twist, putting Wolverine at the helm. The story picks up with Professor X and Jean Grey missing, leaving Wolverine behind to put the team back together.

While Wolverine And The X-Men only ran for one season, it’s highly rated and considered a must-watch for X-Men fans. It has some of the best character development of any of the animated series, pushing the characters to new heights. Sadly, Wolverine And The X-Men does end on a bit of a cliffhanger.