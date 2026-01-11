Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (January 12th)

2026 is in full swing now, with New Year’s celebrations behind us and day-to-day life going back to normal as people head back to work and school. And as we all settle into our routines again, Netflix is continuing to add more programming to its lineup. While last week was a pretty loaded one for the streamer, the second full week of the year is set to be a little lighter, but there are still a few notable additions coming — including the arrival of a fan-favorite television series and an all-new original movie.

On the movie side of things, Netflix is adding Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s latest film, the action thriller The Rip on January 16th. The Rip follows a group of Miami cops who discover a stash of millions in cash, leading to distrust as outsiders learn about the massive money seizure and making them question who they can rely on. In addition to Affleck and Damon, the film stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino, Moreno, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, Nestor Carbonell, and Lina Esco.

For television fans, Veronica Mars is heading to Netflix on January 14th, but there’s a little bit of a catch. Only the first three seasons of the fan-favorite series is arriving on the platform. The standalone film from 2014 is only on HBO Max and the fourth (and final) season of the series — which debuted 12 years after the end of Season 3 and five years after the film — is available on Hulu. Even though you can’t catch the whole thing on Netflix, having the first three seasons altogether is still a pretty great binge and is an exciting addition.

Want to know what else is coming to Netflix this week? Check out the full list below!

Tuesday, January 13

The Boyfriend: Season 2

Wednesday, January 14

The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)

Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

Thursday, January 15

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

Bone Lake (2025)

Love Through a Prism

The Upshaws: Part 7

To Love, To Lose

Friday, January 16

Can This Love Be Translated?

No Tail to Tell (KR)

Southland: Seasons 1-5

The Rip (2026)

