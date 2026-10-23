Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Paramount+ in November 2026

With October coming to an end, it’s the time of month where streaming platforms reveal what movies and television series are coming in the days ahead. Recently, we heard from Netflix and Hulu, with both platforms presenting an upcoming lineup that is helping make the transition from the thrills and chills of October spooky season and the cozy charm of the coming holidays. Now, Paramount+ is getting on the action with their list and they might just have the best mix of fresh content yet.

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November is going to be a solid month for Paramount+ subscribers. On the new series side of things, the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets hits on November 20th. On the movie front, there are a lot of great movies arriving, mostly on November 1st and while there are plenty of Christmas-themed offering, there is something for everyone. Some nostalgic classics, like Footloose, come to the platform next month, and one of the lesser-known Peanuts movies, Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown, is also a highlight. And that’s just scratching the surface. Read on for the full list below!

November 1st

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Proposal

A Very Brady Sequel

A.C.O.D.

All I Want For Christmas

Allied

American Son

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Ballistic*

Beautiful Girls

Behind Enemy Lines

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Charlotte’s Web

Christmas Takes Flight

Coach Carter

Cold Mountain

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Domestic Disturbance

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody’s Fine

Falling in Love

First Blood

Fit For Christmas

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Footloose (1984)

Footloose (2011)

Four Brothers

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Gone Girl

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Happy Feet

Hard Eight

Hard Rain

Harriet The Spy

Hitch

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Horton Hears a Who!

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Imagine That

Instant Family

Internal Affairs

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Last Holiday

Love, Rosie

Moonage Daydream

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

Must Love Christmas

No Code Of Conduct

No Strings Attached

Nobody’s Fool

Norbit

Outside Providence

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Pike River*

Private Parts

Queen of The Damned

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rango

Reindeer Games

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Safe Haven

Sahara

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scrooge

Scrooged

Seabiscuit

Selena

Selma

Serendipity

Shall We Dance?

Snoopy, Come Home

Snow Day

Stop-Loss

Surviving Christmas

The A-Team

The Back-up Plan

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Experts

The Fighting Temptations

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The General’s Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners

The Hunt for Red October

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Italian Job

The King of Kings

The Little Prince

The Manchurian Candidate

The Outsiders

The Weather Man

Trading Places

Twister

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier

Virtuosity

When Christmas Was Young

White Christmas

World Trade Center

November 2nd

Big John’s Bosh! Family (New Paramount+ Unscripted Series)

November 6th

It Gets Worse (New Showtime Scripted Series)

Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event

November 12th

Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special

The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder (New Paramount+ Documentary)

November 13th

My Weird School (Nickelodeon)

November 14th

2026 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon and CBS)

November 17th

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part (New Paramount+ Documentary)

November 18th

Bar Rescue: Season 10

A Jenkins Family Christmas

A Rich Christmas

A Royal Christmas Surprise

A Wesley Christmas Wedding

Christmas Deja Vu

Favorite Son Christmas

Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story

Merry Switchmas

Never Alone For Christmas

So Fly Christmas

Soul Santa

Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas

The Christmas Ringer

The First Noelle

Whatever It Takes (2023)

November 20th

Image via Showtime/Paramount+

MobLand Season 2 Series Finale

Yellowjackets Season 4

November 23rd

The Pillsbury Bake-off Classic

November 25th

A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power

Sacrifice Season 2 Series Finale

November 26th

The JLO Show (New CBS and Paramount+ Special)

NFL Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

November 27th

Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton (Nickelodeon)

BET Soul Train Awards 2026 (CBS)

What will you be streaming on Paramount+ in November, Let us know in the comments.