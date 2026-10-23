Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Paramount+ in November 2026

With October coming to an end, it’s the time of month where streaming platforms reveal what movies and television series are coming in the days ahead. Recently, we heard from Netflix and Hulu, with both platforms presenting an upcoming lineup that is helping make the transition from the thrills and chills of October spooky season and the cozy charm of the coming holidays. Now, Paramount+ is getting on the action with their list and they might just have the best mix of fresh content yet.
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November is going to be a solid month for Paramount+ subscribers. On the new series side of things, the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets hits on November 20th. On the movie front, there are a lot of great movies arriving, mostly on November 1st and while there are plenty of Christmas-themed offering, there is something for everyone. Some nostalgic classics, like Footloose, come to the platform next month, and one of the lesser-known Peanuts movies, Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown, is also a highlight. And that’s just scratching the surface. Read on for the full list below!
November 1st
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
48 Hrs.
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Proposal
A Very Brady Sequel
A.C.O.D.
All I Want For Christmas
Allied
American Son
An Officer and a Gentleman
Another 48 Hrs.
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Ballistic*
Beautiful Girls
Behind Enemy Lines
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Charlotte’s Web
Christmas Takes Flight
Coach Carter
Cold Mountain
Dinner For Schmucks
Distant Thunder
Domestic Disturbance
Doubt
Dreamgirls
Enemy at the Gates
Ernest Saves Christmas
Everybody’s Fine
Falling in Love
First Blood
Fit For Christmas
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
Footloose (1984)
Footloose (2011)
Four Brothers
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Garfield: The Movie
Gone Girl
Hamburger Hill
Happy Christmas
Happy Feet
Hard Eight
Hard Rain
Harriet The Spy
Hitch
Home For The Holidays
Hook
Horton Hears a Who!
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
Imagine That
Instant Family
Internal Affairs
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jersey Girl
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Last Holiday
Love, Rosie
Moonage Daydream
Morning Glory
Mousehunt
Must Love Christmas
No Code Of Conduct
No Strings Attached
Nobody’s Fool
Norbit
Outside Providence
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Pike River*
Private Parts
Queen of The Damned
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rango
Reindeer Games
Revolutionary Road
Rules of Engagement
Safe Haven
Sahara
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scrooge
Scrooged
Seabiscuit
Selena
Selma
Serendipity
Shall We Dance?
Snoopy, Come Home
Snow Day
Stop-Loss
Surviving Christmas
The A-Team
The Back-up Plan
The Big Short
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Experts
The Fighting Temptations
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The General’s Daughter
The Guilt Trip
The Honeymooners
The Hunt for Red October
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Italian Job
The King of Kings
The Little Prince
The Manchurian Candidate
The Outsiders
The Weather Man
Trading Places
Twister
Uncommon Valor
Universal Soldier
Virtuosity
When Christmas Was Young
White Christmas
World Trade Center
November 2nd
Big John’s Bosh! Family (New Paramount+ Unscripted Series)
November 6th
It Gets Worse (New Showtime Scripted Series)
Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event
November 12th
Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special
The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder (New Paramount+ Documentary)
November 13th
My Weird School (Nickelodeon)
November 14th
2026 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon and CBS)
November 17th
He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part (New Paramount+ Documentary)
November 18th
Bar Rescue: Season 10
A Jenkins Family Christmas
A Rich Christmas
A Royal Christmas Surprise
A Wesley Christmas Wedding
Christmas Deja Vu
Favorite Son Christmas
Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story
Merry Switchmas
Never Alone For Christmas
So Fly Christmas
Soul Santa
Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas
The Christmas Ringer
The First Noelle
Whatever It Takes (2023)
November 20th
MobLand Season 2 Series Finale
Yellowjackets Season 4
November 23rd
The Pillsbury Bake-off Classic
November 25th
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power
Sacrifice Season 2 Series Finale
November 26th
The JLO Show (New CBS and Paramount+ Special)
NFL Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
November 27th
Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton (Nickelodeon)
BET Soul Train Awards 2026 (CBS)
What will you be streaming on Paramount+ in November, Let us know in the comments.