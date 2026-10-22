5 Great Hugh Jackman Performances Outside of Wolverine, Including a 10/10 Thriller With 2 Marvel Stars

Hugh Jackman is one of the biggest stars of the modern day, and while he is most famous for his role as Wolverine in FOX’s X-Men franchise, he has given several incredible performances outside of his Marvel role. Jackman got his start in superheroics in 2000’s X-Men, where he debuted his iconic iteration of Wolverine, a role he has continued to play through 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Wolverine is Jackman’s most notable role, the fame he has found thanks to X-Men has allowed him to take a ton of interesting roles in smaller films. So, here are five non-X-Men movies in which Hugh Jackman has given incredible performances.

5) The Sheep Detectives

Hugh Jackman gave an oddly incredible performance in one of the most underrated films of 2026 so far: The Sheep Detectives. Directed by Kyle Balda, the film tells the story of a herd of sheep who come together to solve the murder of their farmer. The film has a star-studded cast, although many of the actors only provide the voices of the anthropomorphic sheep, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, and Patrick Stewart. Jackman, however, plays the live-action role of George Hardy, the shepherd whose death kicks off the murder mystery.

While The Sheep Detectives is a simple family movie, it features a surprisingly complex plot filled with emotional depth, much of which comes from Jackman’s performance. The actor brings so much heart to his role as the shepherd that we feel his connection with the sheep as much as they do. This is incredibly impressive considering that, in many scenes, Jackman is acting against CGI animals. However, he also excels when acting against the other live-action actors, with him perfectly embodying the vegetarian industry outsider.

4) Flushed Away

Most of Hugh Jackman’s roles are live-action, but the actor also deserves credit for his incredible voice work. While he also performed in 2006’s Happy Feet, his best voice performance is in another 2006 film: Flushed Away. Directed by David Bowers and Sam Fell, the collaboration between DreamWorks and Aardman tells the story of a posh pet rat named Roddy who is accidentally flushed down the toilet and thrown into the rough-and-tumble world of the sewer. However, in his attempts to get back home, Roddy discovers love as well as a plot to wipe out the sewer world.

Jackman is absolutely hilarious in Flushed Away, with him completely disappearing behind the animated rat. For an actor who so frequently plays rough, grounded characters, Jackman masterfully pulls off the personality of the sheltered and spoiled rodent using only his voice. While it may not be as well-regarded as some of his other performances due to Flushed Away being an animated comedy, it is absolutely fantastic.

3) Bad Education

One of Hugh Jackman’s most underrated movies is 2019’s Bad Education, directed by Cory Finley. The film tells the story of Jackman’s Long Island school superintendent, Frank Tassone, who is immensley popular due to his revolutionary work in the school system. However, when a student reporter discovers Tassone’s involvement in a massive embezzlement scheme, the superintendent must figure out how to cover his tracks and maintain his reputation.

Bad Education was straight-to-HBO, which is most likely why the film hasn’t received the recognition that it deserves. Jackman is stellar in the film, with his early scenes featuring some of the most charming moments of Jackman’s career. Throughout the story, Jackman’s performance is a rollercoaster ride, with him transforming from lovable to villainous to pitiable. The film received several accolades for TV movies, yet it didn’t receive much awards season recognition beyond that, leaving one of the actor’s most impressive performances on a little-known HBO original.

Play video

2) The Prestige

2006’s The Prestige was an earlier film from legendary director Christopher Nolan, in which he managed to get a near-career-best performance out of Hugh Jackman. The film tells the story of two rival magicians, Jackman’s Robert Angier and Christian Bale’s Alfred Borden, who begin a heated feud after one manages to pull off a seemingly impossible teleportation trick. Alongside the Wolverine and Batman actors, Scarlett Johansson also appears in the film, predating her debut as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Prestige is one of Christopher Nolan’s best films, and this is in large part thanks to Jackman’s performance. His ability to switch between the magician’s on-stage and off-stage personas is captivating, giving the character a ton of depth. On top of that, Jackman plays multiple roles in The Prestige, further showing off his range. At a time when Jackman was mostly defined by his X-Men role, The Prestige proved that he could do so much more, helping to cement the actor he is today.

1) Prisoners

Hugh Jackman has appeared in a lot of great films, but by far his best one is 2013’s Prisoners. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film tells the story of Jackman’s Keller Dover, an everyday father who becomes distraught when his daughter and one of her friends go missing. Along with his wife and their family friends, they begin trying to solve the case on their own, believing that law enforcement isn’t doing enough to save their children. Alongside Jackman, Prisoners also features Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Terrence Howard, Viola Davis, and several other incredible performers.

Prisoners is Jackman at his most intense, which is shocking considering the amount of screen time that he has as Wolverine. The actor paints a perfect picture of a broken father, and while he goes way too far in his attempts to independently solve the case, we understand why he’s doing what he’s doing every step of the way. While Prisoners is full of incredible performances, Jackman manages to steal the spotlight in every scene he’s in, which is why the film has gone down as his career-best performance by far.

What is your favorite Hugh Jackman performance? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!