NBC Cancels Two Popular Sitcoms Ahead of Fall 2022 Season

✖

Two of NBC's newest sitcoms have officially gotten the axe. On Thursday, it was announced that the network has cancelled both Kenan and Mr. Mayor, after each series aired two seasons on the network. Kenan wrapped its second season in January of 2022, while Mr. Mayor's second season is still airing. Additionally, NBC announced that it will be cancelling The Endgame, its new thriller series led by Morena Baccarin, after one season.

Kenan followed Kenan Williams (Kenan Thompson), a widowed father of two daughters, Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane), living in Atlanta, Georgia. Kenan works as a host for a morning program, executive-produced by Mika (Kimrie Lewis). He lives with his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) and brother Gary (Chris Redd), both of whom offer their own differing perspectives on life and family. The series was executive produced by Thompson, as well as Saturday Night Live mainstay Lorne Michaels. Kenan first premiered in February of 2021, and led to Thompson earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

"If you're going to have a self-titled sitcom, there should be some big representations of why you're funny," Thompson told Deadline back in 2021. "It should have Martin moments or be like Jamie Foxx or Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I [also] wanted to make sure that the show could stand on its own without me being in any scene at all, and that's exactly what's happening."

Mr. Mayor, meanwhile, followed Neil Bremer (Ted Danson) is a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles "for all the wrong reasons". Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population. The series also starred Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, Bobby Moynihan, and Anna Camp. Mr. Mayor first premiered in January of 2021.

"It's a family comedy that takes place in the workplace and in my home with my daughter, who's 15, 16," Danson told Entertainment Weekly back in 2021. "Robert Carlock and Tina Fey are so bright and so good at this – the fast comedy where they gallop through the story line and you don't even notice that they pulled out their guns and are taking pot shots at genuine political, social things that should have pot shots taken at them. But it's not like that is the focus of the show. But oh my goodness! I have to read the scripts two or three times before I go, "Oh, dear Lord. I didn't even see that!" They're so fast."

What do you think of Kenan and Mr. Mayor being cancelled after two seasons on NBC? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!