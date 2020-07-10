Everything We Learned About The Office Spinoff Uncle Stan From Leslie David Baker's Reddit AMA

In case you hadn't heard, The Office veteran Leslie David Baker is developing an unofficial spinoff from the long-running sitcom, in which his cantankerous character Stanley Hudson is drawn out of retirement in Florida to help a family member in need. Thinly veiled as "Uncle Stan," Baker will be reviving the Stanley Hudson character as a guy who seems to be much more at ease with himself now that he doesn't have Dunder Mifflin to deal with on a day to day basis. Baker revealed the project last week, after having teased on social media that there was something Stanley-themed coming. So far, the project has raised about 20% of its projected budget on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. And today, he's appealing directly to the people most likely to support it with a Reddit AMA on a The Office fan subreddit.

He isn't the first to cash in on The Office nostalgia, either; series stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey recently launched Office Ladies, a The Office rewatch podcast on which they frequently feature their former co-stars as guests. The series has proven extremely popular, and garnered the pair some lucrative sponsorship deals and award nominations.

You can check out the official synopsis for Uncle Stan here: "When Lucky picks up his uncle at LAX in a motorcycle with a sidecar laden with flowers and no room for his luggage, Uncle Stan knows that he will be in for quite the adventure and challenge. With his unique personality and business acumen that he has acquired over decades, Stan is sure to clash once or twice with the wild personalities that Lucky has working in the shop. With his lady friend and soon-to-be fiancée completely in the dark, Uncle Stan must take swift action to make sure that not only his nephew comes out on top, but that he is able to maintain some semblance of his previously comfortable lifestyle moving forward."

As with most Kickstarters for TV and movie projects, fans can get things like signed scripts, Blu-rays, digital downloads, and more. This particular campaign also offers fans the chance to be a producer on the movie, join the writers' room for an episode, appear as an extra, or visit the set. You can see the list of perks and more details on the show at the Kickstarter page.

The page is fairly light on specific details, meaning that other members of the cast, when the series might go into production, and other specifics are unlikely to be revealed until the project is funded. So what did he reveal during his chat with fans on Reddit today?