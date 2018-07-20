Hulu is welcoming the dog days of summer with a handful of new titles being added to its library.

Beginning on Aug. 1, Hulu subscribers will have an abundance of new titles to choose from, with plenty of options for just about every genre lover. For those ready to get a jumpstart on Halloween, horror needs can be filled with Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Teen Wolf, and Shaun of the Dead; while rom com lovers can feast on 10 Things I Hate About You and Pretty Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also coming to streaming platform new Hulu documentary Crime & Punishment, Stephen Maing’s expose of the New York Police Department that highlights discriminatory practices and corruption, along with filmmaker Bing Liu’s documentary Minding the Gap.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in August.

Coming 8/1

Avail. 8/1

Heartland: Complete Season 10

10 Things I Hate About You

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Babe

Be Cool

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

Black Hawk Down

Black Mask

Black Rain

Bluefin

Boomerang

Coming 8/1

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bratz: The Movie

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Cheri

Cold War

CSNY/Deja Vu

Curse of the Starving Class

Double Whammy

The Elephant Man

Extract

Fled

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Coming 8/1

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Heartbreakers

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hidalgo

High Noon

Hoosiers

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Hurt Locker

I Went Down

In & Out

Jackie Brown

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Coming 8/1

Kazaam

Leaving Las Vegas

Loser

Lost in Translation

The Nasty Girl

The Ninth Gate

No Way Out

Original Sin

Out of Time

Point Break

Pretty Woman

Private Parts

The Rock

Scary Movie 3

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Sheep and Wolves

Coming 8/1

Species

Species II

Species III

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today

Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Time Machine

The Thomas Crown Affair

True Colors

Urban Legend

The Usual Suspects

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Coming 8/2 – 8/7

Avail. 8/2

All at Once

America Divided: 201

The China Hustle

Ismael’s Ghost



Avail. 8/3

Animals: Season 3 Premiere

En Otra Piel: Complete Series

Sharp Edges



Avail. 8/4

Marshall



Avail. 8/7

Dating My Mother

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much

Wraith

Coming 8/8 – 8/12

Avail. 8/8

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 Premiere

Castaways: Series Premiere

Blood Ties



Avail. 8/9

America Divided: 202

Baskin

Desolation

Terminal



Avail. 8/10

Rosa Diamante: Complete Series

Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories: Complete Season 2

Borg Vs McEnroe



Avail. 8/11

Baby Driver

The Cage Fighter



Avail. 8/12

Ballers: Season 4 Premiere

Insecure: Season 3 Premiere

Very Good Girls

Coming 8/13 – 8/21

Avail. 8/13

The Powerpuff Girls : Complete Season 2



Avail. 8/15

The Actors

America’s Sweethearts

Duplex

The Monkey King 3



Avail. 8/16

11 Minutes

America Divided: 203

Marrowbone

Role Models



Avail. 8/17

Minding the Gap

Perro Amor: Complete Series

Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 2



Avail. 8/21

Eva La Trailera: Complete Series

To The Moon and Back

Coming 8/23 – 8/31

Avail. 8/23

America Divided: 204

Jiro Dreams of Sushi



Avail. 8/24

Crime + Punishment



Avail. 8/26

Captain Fantastic

Gangs of New York

Mother!



Avail. 8/28

Pasion Pohibida: Complete Series



Avail. 8/30

Deuces Wild



Avail. 8/31

The Terminator