Hulu is welcoming the dog days of summer with a handful of new titles being added to its library.
Beginning on Aug. 1, Hulu subscribers will have an abundance of new titles to choose from, with plenty of options for just about every genre lover. For those ready to get a jumpstart on Halloween, horror needs can be filled with Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Teen Wolf, and Shaun of the Dead; while rom com lovers can feast on 10 Things I Hate About You and Pretty Woman.
Also coming to streaming platform new Hulu documentary Crime & Punishment, Stephen Maing’s expose of the New York Police Department that highlights discriminatory practices and corruption, along with filmmaker Bing Liu’s documentary Minding the Gap.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in August.
Coming 8/1
Avail. 8/1
Heartland: Complete Season 10
10 Things I Hate About You
A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Babe
Be Cool
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
Black Hawk Down
Black Mask
Black Rain
Bluefin
Boomerang
Coming 8/1
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bratz: The Movie
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Cheri
Cold War
CSNY/Deja Vu
Curse of the Starving Class
Double Whammy
The Elephant Man
Extract
Fled
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Coming 8/1
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Heartbreakers
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hidalgo
High Noon
Hoosiers
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane
The Hurt Locker
I Went Down
In & Out
Jackie Brown
Jacob’s Ladder
Joe
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Coming 8/1
Kazaam
Leaving Las Vegas
Loser
Lost in Translation
The Nasty Girl
The Ninth Gate
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Point Break
Pretty Woman
Private Parts
The Rock
Scary Movie 3
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Sheep and Wolves
Coming 8/1
Species
Species II
Species III
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Time Machine
The Thomas Crown Affair
True Colors
Urban Legend
The Usual Suspects
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Coming 8/2 – 8/7
Avail. 8/2
All at Once
America Divided: 201
The China Hustle
Ismael’s Ghost
Avail. 8/3
Animals: Season 3 Premiere
En Otra Piel: Complete Series
Sharp Edges
Avail. 8/4
Marshall
Avail. 8/7
Dating My Mother
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
Wraith
Coming 8/8 – 8/12
Avail. 8/8
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 Premiere
Castaways: Series Premiere
Blood Ties
Avail. 8/9
America Divided: 202
Baskin
Desolation
Terminal
Avail. 8/10
Rosa Diamante: Complete Series
Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories: Complete Season 2
Borg Vs McEnroe
Avail. 8/11
Baby Driver
The Cage Fighter
Avail. 8/12
Ballers: Season 4 Premiere
Insecure: Season 3 Premiere
Very Good Girls
Coming 8/13 – 8/21
Avail. 8/13
The Powerpuff Girls : Complete Season 2
Avail. 8/15
The Actors
America’s Sweethearts
Duplex
The Monkey King 3
Avail. 8/16
11 Minutes
America Divided: 203
Marrowbone
Role Models
Avail. 8/17
Minding the Gap
Perro Amor: Complete Series
Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 2
Avail. 8/21
Eva La Trailera: Complete Series
To The Moon and Back
Coming 8/23 – 8/31
Avail. 8/23
America Divided: 204
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Avail. 8/24
Crime + Punishment
Avail. 8/26
Captain Fantastic
Gangs of New York
Mother!
Avail. 8/28
Pasion Pohibida: Complete Series
Avail. 8/30
Deuces Wild
Avail. 8/31
The Terminator