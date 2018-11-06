‘Explorers’ Movie Getting Rebooted as TV Series

Paramount’s Explorers is heading to the small screen. According to a report from Deadline, Paramount Television has ordered a pilot script from True Detective alum Cary Fukunaga and David Lowery (The Old Man and the Gun).

Just in the beginning stages of development, Paramount has ordered just a script and should a network order a pilot — either Fukunaga or Lowery will helm the episode. Of the two, Fukunaga arguably has the busiest schedule at the moment — he’ll be directing the next entry into the James Bond franchise and just wrapped up the first season of the Jonah Hill and Emma Stone-led Maniac, where he directed and executive produced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is said to draw inspiration from the coming-of-age tale about a kid obsessed with 1950s-era sci-fi aliens. He — along with two friends — end up building a spaceship and eventually come into extraterrestrial life.

Executive producers for the new show include Fukunaga, Lowery, Hayden Kiessling, James Johnston, Toby Halbrooks, and Erik Luke — the screenwriter behind the original movie. Fukunaga has a first-look deal with Paramount of which shows like True Detective and The Alienist have spawned.

The original movie starred Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix in their feature film debuts.

With Bond 25 set to debut February 14, 2020, the film is bound to go into production sometime in the next few months. According to 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Fukunaga is an “excellent choice” for the franchise.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” said Wilson and Broccoli in a statement.

As for Fukunaga, he’s elated to be able to work with Bond frontman Daniel Craig.

“The guy is a genius actor and a legend,” Fukunaga said. “So I’m just super honored and excited.”