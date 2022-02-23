The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Reveals First Look At Timmy Turner

Fairly OddParents fans got their look at an adult-aged Timmy Turner today as Paramount Pictures is set to reveal the trailer for their live-action reboot. Now, this is not new territory for the Nickelodeon favorite. There have been other attempts to bring Timmy into 3D before. But, this time, Paramount is banking on Millenial nostalgia to really help give the show a push. This approach worked wonders for Rugrats after the new version of the show’s debut on Paramount+. (Another percolating title that might get a similar headwind is the Blue’s Clues movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure.) Reactions to the first look at Timmy might be shocking, but this is something a bit different for one of Nickelodeon’s longest-running franchises. Check out what the protagonist is wearing down below:

Producer Christopher Nowak previously wrote on Instagram, “These people. I have never experienced a cast, crew, and writers room come together like this before. This season has been an absolute joy. We caught lightning in a bottle here. Can’t wait for you all to see it in on @paramountplus . Special shoutout to @outsmartin, without whom this show would not be what it is. I will be forever grateful to her. #fairlyoddparents #evenodder”

Videos by ComicBook.com

First look at the live-action ‘FAIRLY ODDPARENTS’ sequel series for Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/TRJUOpV9Np — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2022

Nickelodeon has a synopsis for the classic series. The premise for this reboot should be similar as fans get an outsider’s view of Timmy, Cosmo and Wanda. Essentially, he has to let another kid learn some of the same lessons with his Godparents’ help. Check it out down below for an idea of what’s in store:

“In The Fairly OddParents, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.”

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres on Paramount+ on March 31.

What do you think of the first look? Will you be checking out the series? Let us know down in the comments!