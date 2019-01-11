Controversial ‘Family Guy’ Teaser Has Donald Trump Making Inappropriate Remark to His Daughter

NOT FAKE NEWS! I’m doing the voice of @realDonaldTrump on next week’s @FamilyGuyonFOX! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/39Mbtj878B — Josh Robert Thompson (@joshrthompson) January 8, 2019

Family Guy is never one to shy away from controversy and in Sunday’s upcoming episode of the Fox animated series that means featuring a cartoon version of President Donald Trump making an inappropriate comment about his daughter.

On Tuesday, voice actor Josh Robert Thompson took to Twitter with a clip from the upcoming episode. Thompson will provide the voice of Trump for the episode — entitled “Trump Guy” — and, as you can see in the clip up top, the animated Trump isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on his daughter Ivanka’s physical attributes when Meg Griffin comes to the White House.

“Pleased to meet you, Meg. You have a beautiful rack,” cartoon Trump says and then clarifies that the “rack” comment was intended for Ivanka.

While the clip is likely to be pretty controversial, Trump does have a history of making some questionable comments about his daughters. In 2006 Trump told ABC’s The View that if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter he might be dating her and in 1994 when on Robin Leach’s Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous (via Huffington Post) he speculated about what his then 1-year-old daughter Tiffany’s breasts might develop into.

The episode will also take on Trump in other ways. The episode, which is a direct follow up to last week’s “Hefty Shades of Gray” in which Peter Griffin becomes a respected local news commentator who ends up being skilled at delivering fake news, will see Peter brought to Washington to be the new Press Secretary as a result of those skills so viewers can expect some humor about that. And, as was revealed last summer, the episode will also see Peter and Trump come to actual blows when the cartoon president behaves inappropriately toward Meg.

“We’re just playing to what Trump has already confessed to, say, on a bus,” executive producer Alec Sulkin told Entertainment Weekly last year. “And he has an encounter like that with Meg.”

Family Guy airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. “Trump Guy” airs January 13.