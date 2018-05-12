Family Guy Renewed For Season 17 At FOX

Peter, Lois, Stewie, and the rest of the Family Guy crew have officially been renewed.

FOX has announced that Family Guy will return for its 17th season at the network, continuing FOX’s Animation Domination line of shows. The Simpsons was also renewed for its 30th season (via TV Line).

FOX ended up canceling several shows over the last day or so, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer, The Mick, The Exorcist, and The Last Man on Earth, though it did pick up the high profile Last Man Standing. Much of the reason seems to be attributed to Thursday Night Football rights the network picked up, all part of the sports and news centered revamping the network is doing in lieu of the Fox Disney deal.

The network’s animated division seems to be unaffected by that though, so Family Guy will stick around as long as fans are still tuning in.

Family Guy is one of two shows for Seth MacFarlane on the network, as FOX also renewed his science fiction Star Trek homage The Orville for a second season. It is expected that the entire Family Guy cast will be making a return.

Family Guy stars the vocal talents of McFarlane (Peter/Stewie/Brian/Quagmire), Alex Borstein (Lois), Mila Kunis (Meg), Seth Green (Chris), Mike Henry (Cleveland), and Patrick Warburton (Joe).

You can find the official synopsis for Family Guy’s next episode The Unkindest Cut below.

“Quagmire’s most treasured body part gets cut off in a freak accident and he is forced to learn how to live without it. Meanwhile, Stewie and Brian search for Mort after learning there is a $10,000 reward for turning him into the police for his involvement in a drug scam”

Family Guy airs on FOX Sundays at 9 pm. The Unkindest Cut airs May 13.