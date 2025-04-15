Paramount+ Users Are Debating the Best Show on the Streaming Service

With giants like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ dominating the streaming space, Paramount+ has been able to operate slightly under the radar over the last couple of years. In that time, Paramount+ has been able to build up an enticing library of movies and television, even without the benefit of hits like Yellowstone and South Park (which were sent to rival streamers before Paramount+ took off). In addition to the live CBS feed and a plethora of sports, Paramount+ is home to a huge library of great TV, and the service’s subscribers have a lot of different opinions about which of those shows need to be on everybody’s watchlist.

This past week, a post on the r/ParamountPlus Reddit asked fans of the service which of its shows were the very best. The initial post set off a days-long debate amongst other users on the feed, one that was largely respectful and consisted of people just sharing their favorite shows on Paramount+.

It should come as no surprise that the majority of titles shared in the conversation were in someway connected to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Most of the biggest Paramount+ originals have been produced or co-created by Sheridan, and an audience that watches one of his shows tends to seek them all out.

Tulsa King was the Sheridan series mentioned most often, with many subscribers loving the Sylvester Stallone crime drama. The Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Jeremy Renner, was the first series mentioned in the post, while others like Lionness, Landman, and 1923 also received a lot of love.

“I’m currently watching Tulsa King and obsessed,” a Paramount+ subscriber wrote in the comments.

There was also a ton of love for the brand new series Mobland, which stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. The series comes from Guy Ritchie and recently shattered Paramount+ viewership records with its premiere.

“Mobland just started and has been terrific thus far,” one user wrote. Another replied, “Super liking Mobland. Mostly because of Tom Hardy. But it is actually pretty good.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the entire conversation on Reddit was that the series receiving far and away the conversation didn’t begin as a Paramount+ original. There was more talk about Evil than any other show on the service.

The crime series that dove deep into the supernatural was a big fan favorite on CBS before being moved to Paramount+ a couple of years ago. Evil only ran for four seasons, but fans have consistently begged for another installment.

“Evil was such a great show,” wrote one fan. “I’m sad it’s gone.”

Another said that the entire reason they signed up for Paramount+ in the first place was specifically to watch Evil. “I still think it’s the best show on the platform.”

