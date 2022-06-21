Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Ending After Seven Seasons

The long-running series Workin' Moms is officially headed towards its end. Earlier this week, it was announced that the CBC and Netflix series has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The final season will premiere in winter 2023 on CBC and CBC Gem followed by a global release on Netflix. The news of the final season was confirmed by series creator, executive producer, and star Catherine Reitman, who appears in the series as Kate Foster. Workin' Moms offers an unflinching look at the absurd realities of life as a mom, partner, and friend.

"To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life," Reitman said in a statement announcing the final season. "Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries. Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it. But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I'm announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who've stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get 'em mamas..."

Season 7 picks up where Season 6 left off, with the women confronting demons from their past in order to move forward into their future. Motherhood, relationships and career choices all will be put to the test as they come to terms with who they once were and where each is headed. As we bid farewell to Kate, Anne, Sloane, Jenny and Val, it's up to each of them to decide the impact they'll leave with their work, the traits they'll pass on to their children and, ultimately, how much more sh*t they're willing to take as workin' moms. Reprising their roles are Dani Kind as Anne, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny, Philip Sternberg as Nathan, Ryan Belleville as Lionel, Sarah McVie as Val, Sadie Munroe as Alice, Peter Keleghan as Richard, Nikki Duval as Rosie and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell, among others.

