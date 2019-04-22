Fans Are Clamoring for a ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Leak

If you aren’t watching Game of Thrones right now you are likely part of the minority. The HBO series is huge, especially now that it is in its eighth and final season with years of story finally working its way to a battle for who will sit on the Iron Throne. With only six episodes to wrap things up in, there’s so much at stake that fans are desperate for spoilers — particularly by way of episode leaks. Now, after both the season premiere and last night’s episode were leaked hours ahead of their debut, fans are clamoring for a leak of episode 3 as well.

Over on Twitter, fans are being pretty vocal about hoping that there will be a leak of the upcoming third episode ahead of Sunday night, so much so that many are humorously encouraging “hackers” to make it so. Some are even going a bit further to encourage a leak of the rest of the season since waiting for the end appears to be more difficult to deal with than the fact that it’s ending at all.

Leaks are something that HBO has had to deal with pretty much since the show initially debuted but was especially challenging in Season 7. Ahead of the show’s seventh season, HBO was hacked for spoilers, including full episodes and an alleged script. Seasons 5 and 6 also suffered leaks and with this being the final season, the desire for spoiler-filled information is at an all-time high for the season. The threat of information leaking out was so great that during the production of the final season, a device that could kill drones flying in the area around the show’s set was on hand to prevent spoiler-hunters from getting images that might reveal important plot points from getting out into the wild.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the leaking of this season’s first two episodes doesn’t exactly come from a hack. In the case of both the season premiere and episode 2, they simply were made available several hours too early by streaming partners. For the season premiere, DirecTV made the episode available well ahead of the scheduled premiere on HBO and then, yesterday, a fan took to Reddit to reveal that the second episode of Game of Thrones had shown up on Amazon Prime Video in Germany hours before the scheduled debut as well.

As of right now, it’s not clear if there’s been a leak of Episode 3 yet or not. While it appears (at the time of this article’s writing) that the episode hasn’t shown up early on any “official” apps or sites, there have been some on Twitter noting that leaks are out there and that honestly shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The preview for the upcoming episode is promises an action-packed affair with the Night King’s Army of the Dead finally coming to Winterfell.

You can read on for some of the fan requests for an Episode 3 leak and share with us your thoughts about this season of Game of Thrones thus far below!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Hey hackers…

Can one of y’all hackers leak episode 3 pls #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IjnNwpNir1 — Kojo (@DatUncleOfYours) April 22, 2019

They’re asking politely, even.

Dear hackers of the internet,

Please leak episode 3 of Game of Thrones 😭😭 — 🐉 (@_Liftedd_) April 22, 2019

C’mon!

Somebody leak episode 3 already #gameofthrones — Eriko the Terminator (@0Eriq) April 22, 2019

Forget Episode 3, we want the whole season!

Someone please do the good work and leak the rest of Game of Thrones, thanks — Gertrude Perkins (@flaysomewench) April 22, 2019

You can do it!

Episode 3 leak then pleeeease. You know you can do it hackers! #GameOfThrones — Sarah Morton♡ (@SarahGraham11) April 22, 2019

We really need this.

Please, someone leak episode 3 of Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/xO0v4hCwJq — Victoria Garrick (@v_key95) April 22, 2019

Waiting for it.

PLEASE??