Save 27% on the Farscape 20th Anniversary Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set

It’s been 20 years since the Australian-American Farscape sci-fi series from Rockne S. O’Bannon, The Jim Henson Company, and Hallmark Entertainment debuted on the Sci-Fi / Syfy channel, and the milestone is being celebrated with a new complete series Blu-ray box set. It comes with all 88 episodes of the show, the series finale miniseries Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, and over 15 hours of archival special features.

Farscape: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Blu-ray box set is available to pre-order via Amazon and via Best Buy for $69.99 (27% off) with a release date slated for November 19th. An official breakdown of the special features is available below – and keep your fingers crossed for more Farscape in the near future.

Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars 2-part Finale Miniseries

Audio Commentaries

Archival Documentaries, Featurettes and Inside Looks

Behind-the-Scenes Interviews

Deleted & Director’s Cut Scenes

Alternate Version of the Season 2 Premiere

TV Promos…AND MORE!

If you’re unfamiliar, Farscape was an Australian-American sci-fi series produced for the Nine Network. O’Bannon created the series and The Jim Henson Company and Hallmark Entertainment produced. The Jim Henson Company focused on the show’s extensive prosthetics and makeup. The Creature Shop even created two animatronic puppets as series regulars, Rygel and Pilot.

Farscape was expected to run for five seasons but was canceled after its fourth. The season ended with a cliffhanger suggesting two of the core characters had been killed. Henson later secured the rights to the series. In 2004, he directed a three-hour miniseries, Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars. The series resolved the cliffhanger and addressed some other lingering plot threads. In the years since its debut, Farscape has become an influential cult classic.

The synopsis for Farscape reads:

“Astronaut John Crichton assumes he’ll be home in time for dinner. But a freak accident during an experimental space mission catapults him across a thousand galaxies to an alien battlefield. Suddenly, he’s trapped among alien creatures wielding deadly technology – a battle that 20th century sci-fi pop culture never prepared him for. Hunted by a merciless military race, Crichton begins his unforgettable quest for home. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this groundbreaking, epic sci-fi adventure that has become a fan favorite around the world.”

