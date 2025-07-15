Netflix Finally Reveals When Stranger Things Season 5 Teaser Drops (& It’s Soon)

Stranger Things fans will want to clear their schedules on Wednesday, July 16th. Netflix just announced that the first teaser for the show’s fifth and final season will drop online tomorrow, likely setting off a cascade of promotional material leading up to the big finale. Stranger Things Season 5 will debut in three parts — first on November 26th, then on Christmas Day. The final episode will premiere on New Year’s Eve. Fans have been waiting a long time for this series to return, and for some commenters, the months ahead still seem like an agonizingly long wait. At least on Wednesday we’ll begin to see whether the wait is worth it.

Tuesday’s post included a new poster with a grim look Hawkins, Indiana. The town is practically consumed with fire and ominous red smoke, all blending up into a storm sky where Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) face looms overhead. In the foreground, the main cast members ride their bikes down a hazy path. According to Netflix’s tagline for the season, it will be about the group trying to hunt down Vecna, while the military comes to Hawkins in search of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Many commenters poked fun at this show even as they shared their excitement to see the big finale. Stranger Things faced major delays caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. Setbacks of a few years are especially damaging for a series that relies so much on its child stars. Cast members like Brown who are supposed to be playing teenagers are now in their early-20s, and some fans are predicting that it will be hard to suspend their disbelief.

Hopefully that won’t be the case, or at least not for everyone. Stranger Things Season 5 filmed from January to December of 2024, and it has been in post-production throughout this year. Season 4 premiered back in the summer of 2022, and before that, Season 3 came out in 2019. The delays have been a subject of jokes for quite some time now, but for some fans, there’s nothing wrong with extending the suspense.

Netflix released a poster for Stranger Things Season 5 back in January, followed by a bit of new footage in May when the premiere dates were announced. It’s unclear what kind of teaser we can look forward to on Wednesday, or how many more trailers will be coming in the months ahead. Many commenters said they plan to rewatch the whole series between now and then, so the anticipation will be extremely high.

The first teaser for Stranger Things Season 5 premieres online sometime on Wednesday. The season itself begins on November 26th, followed by part 2 on December 25th. The series finale premieres on December 31st, 2025.