The Boys’ Latest Trump Parody Is Its Most Controversial Yet

The team behind The Boys has always been fearless about controversial topics, but even after four seasons, their parody of President Donald Trump on social media this week has shocked some fans. The accounts for the fictional corporation Vought International posted a photo of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) on Monday, with a caption clearly meant to satirize Trump’s social media style. It drew a parallel between the show’s in-world “Herogasm” conspiracy theory and the real-life allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse against Jeffrey Epstein. For many fans, it was an apt analogy, but for some it was a little too timely this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a shame we even have to address this, but Vought can confirm rumors of a superhero orgy known as Herogasm are FAKE NEWS,” the post read. “Further more, there are no ‘Herogasm Files’ with a list of attendees like Soldier Boy, Liberty and Deep. The idea that Soldier Boy, pictured here with the love of his life, would organize yearly debauchery is absolutely RIDICULOUS.”

The post’s use of scattered capital letters and buzzy phrases like “fake news” make the allusions to Trump very clear, while the new term “Herogasm Files” seems to relate to the “Epstein files” that many pundits have referenced in the news this week. The catch-all term for documentation on Epstein’s case was coined by Elon Musk on X, where he suggested that the Trump administration should simply release all the information it has to reassure the public that there is no conspiracy or cover-up here.

“Herogasm” is a conspiracy theory that turns out to be true in The Boys Season 3. It’s a secret event that many prominent Supes attend, where they indulge in sex and drugs without restraint on a private island. It originates in The Boys graphic novels written by Garth Ennis with art by John McCrea, but it’s remarkably applicable to the allegations against Epstein. The financier was accused of luring young people into forced prostitution on his privately-owned island, and inviting other rich and powerful people to join him there. The Trump administration claimed last week that it has recovered no “client list” in its investigation of Epstein, and no evidence that Epstein was murdered in prison to cover up his crimes.

The Boys has not shied away from real-life parallels from the beginning, which makes sense as the show is inherently political in nature. Last season, the show even utilized the thinly-veiled slogans “Make America Super Again” and “Supe Lives Matter.” Producers behind the show have said repeatedly that political messaging is incorporated into the show on purpose, and allusions to real-life stories are no coincidence. Last summer, showrunner Eric Kripke told Forbes, “The show’s many things. Subtle isn’t one of them.”

The Boys Season 5 is filming now, and is expected to premiere sometime in 2026, but an exact release date has not been set yet. Previous seasons are streaming now on Prime Video.