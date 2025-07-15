The Revival of One of Showtime’s Best Shows Ever Is Dead (& That May Be Best)

It appears that a potential reboot of the hit television series Weeds is no longer happening, with one of the stars of the original show confirming that it has been cancelled. Speaking in an interview with The Direct, Mary-Louise Parker revealed that the project is no longer moving forward, although she didn’t rule out that it might reemerge in a new form at some point in the future. The update provides some closure after years of almost no updates about whether the television series is still happening, although there’s no information about why the project was shelved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Parker, she was particularly excited for the reboot, telling the outlet she “thought it was a great idea” and that it came incredibly close to entering production before the “very abrupt” cancellation put an end to plans for her to reprise her role as Nancy Botwin. She also revealed that she thinks there is still a chance the reboot could happen, although her age might mean she doesn’t take part.

“I hope. I mean, I don’t know—grandma’s getting to, I don’t know, I don’t know how much longer I can be on a film set, but you know,” Parker said.

In the interview, Parker continued, “It was going to take place in Copenhagen, and I thought it was a great idea. And it was very abrupt. It almost happened so many times. And the last time it was like, on Thursday, there’s going to be a blah, blah meeting for this, and then on Monday, it was cancelled. So it was kind of a long lead up for that. And it was a drag, because we were excited to get to work together again, and I wanted to do it.”

Reports emerged in 2023 that Showtime was looking to revive two of its most successful shows—Nurse Jackie and Weeds. The suggestion at the time was that Parker would return as Nancy and also executive produce the reboot. These reports came four years after Starz first announced plans for a return of Weeds in 2019, although that project also failed to materialize. Another major star from the original run has also expressed an interest in returning. Elizabeth Perkins, who played nosy neighbor Celia, confirmed she’d be on board for a potential revival.

Weeds aired from 2005 to 2012 for more than 100 episodes in total. The comedy drama centers on Nancy as she becomes more involved in the criminal underworld after starting to sell marijuana to help support her family following the death of her husband. It proved to be a commercial and critical success, garnering dozens of award nominations across its run. In fact, the existence of Weeds almost convinced Vince Gilligan to abandon plans for Breaking Bad due to some of the similarities between the two shows.

There have been several comebacks of shows in recent times, either in the form of spin-offs or reboots. However, it may be for the best that Weeds won’t be returning to television screens. After all, it is only just over a decade since the show concluded and fans can still very much enjoy the original series as it hasn’t exactly become dated in the intervening years.

What do you think of the news that the Weeds reboot has been cancelled? Let us know in the comments!