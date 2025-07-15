The First Wave Of Firefly Funko Pop Figures In 11 Years Is Available Now

Firefly fans don’t have much to celebrate these days, but the first Funko drop in 11 years is certainly something. You know the story. The short-lived series aired in 2002, and was cancelled for reasons that would be unthinkable today. The doors are likely closed on any kind of revival at this point, but Funko has a reboot coming your way that brings back main characters like Hoban Washburne, Inara Serra, Shepherd Book, Kaylee Frye, Malcolm Reynolds, River Tam, and Zoe Washburne with updated designs. Pre-orders will be available starting today here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Read on for the full breakdown and additional info.

Firefly Hoban Washburne Funko Pop!

Firefly Inara Serra Funko Pop!

Firefly Shepherd Book Funko Pop (with Chase)

Firefly Kaylee Frye Funko Pop!

Firefly Malcolm Reynolds Funko Pop!

Firefly River Tam Funko Pop!

Firefly Zoe Washburne Funko Pop!

In other recent Firefly news, it appears that much-loved Buffy the Vampire vampire Spike was supposed to be added to the cast of Firefly, if it had lasted past a season. In actuality, after Buffy the Vampire Spike actor James Marsters was added to the Angel cast, but apparently the plan was to put him on the sci-fi adventure instead.

“The plan was to put Spike in Firefly, which was another Joss’ show about space. So he took me over and introduced me to the cast of Serenity, Firefly, I wish they would have just called the same thing, crazy. And I looked at all the space stuff and I thought it was cool. He introduced me to the cast and they were all really friendly and wonderful,” Marsters said.

“I didn’t know why I was being introduced to them, but apparently the idea was that they were gonna go into a bar, and this vampire would be sitting there going ‘Nothing ever changes. It never changes.’ And so Spike is immortal so he would be in the future and he was gonna join the cast, but they got cancelled,” Marsters said.

Unfortunately we’ll never know how that would’ve played out, much like any other story the Firefly writers had been cooking up. We’ll just have to dream. But luckily we won’t have to dream about new Firefly Funko Pops any longer.



