Fear TWD’s Lennie James: Why Morgan Jones Won’t Be Going Back to The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James hopes for a reunion with his former Walking Dead castmate Andrew Lincoln, but Morgan Jones has found a new home away from Rick Grimes. When Rick and Morgan parted ways during the first-ever crossover between the two shows — worlds collided when The Walking Dead's Season 8 finale segued into Fear's Season 4 premiere — Rick told a distant and solitary Morgan that he would "end up with people one way or another." A cross-country trip would prove Rick right: Morgan found family in a new group of survivors out west, including best friend John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and the pregnant Grace (Karen David).

"I can say, unequivocally, he does not want to go back to Rick and tell Rick that [he] was right. No, he does not want to do that," James told ComicBook.com ahead of Fear's midseason premiere airing April 11. "Might he do it? I don't know, it's not really up to me. I'd give any chance to work with Andy Lincoln again. We had a lot of fun together, and I think we worked well together, so yeah, why wouldn't I want to do that?"

Morgan flirted with a return trip back home in Fear's fourth season, and by the end of Season 4 episode "I Lose People...," in the wake of a devastating hurricane, Morgan considered bringing his new group of survivors with him to the Alexandria Safe-Zone in Virginia. But an encounter with Martha (Tonya Pinkins) changed his mind, and Morgan's group fashioned themselves into a group of do-gooders dedicated to helping people in and around Texas.

This mission would bring them into conflict with Virginia (Colby Minifie) of the Pioneers, who shot Morgan and left him for dead to end Season 5. Morgan has spent the first half of Season 6 reuniting his group of survivors as he builds a new community and a future away from Virginia, where Morgan and Grace can raise her soon-to-be-born child (who may or may not be named Little Duane).

"I think that, in reality, Morgan is not looking to take the group back [to Alexandria]. There would have to be a confluence of circumstances in a certain direction for him to kind of head back," James said. "Because it's a long way, it's a hell of a risk to move people that far away unless you were absolutely certain that where you were going was safer and better than anything along the way. So I would have to say honestly that it's not in his mind. What is in his mind is creating a place that is safe for the people he loves and the child that he hopes to father."

Fear the Walking Dead's midseason return, "The Door," premieres Sunday, April 11, at 9/8c on AMC.