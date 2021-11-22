See Maggie Grace’s Goodbye to Fear the Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead, “Reclamation.” “See you down the road,” says Althea (Maggie Grace) when walking away from Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in her exit episode of Fear the Walking Dead’s Season 7. Since her encounter with soldier-pilot Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) of the Civic Republic Military in Season 5’s “The End of Everything,” Al has been chasing the story of the CRM — and her up-in-the-air love interest. After the pilot swooped down to save Al and Morgan’s friends to end Season 6, Al and Isabelle finally reunited in “Reclamation,” confirmed to be Grace’s final episode of the season.

“So grateful for this dynamic character, this close-knit cast, and grateful as hell for the hardest working crew in the business,” Grace wrote when sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the episode during an Instagram takeover Sunday.

Co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss confirmed “Reclamation” is the end of Althea’s story on Season 7 of Fear, saying on AMC+’s Fear TWD: Episode Insider, “This episode marks Al’s last appearance this season. In Al’s history on the show, we have seen her filming other people, asking other people questions. In this episode, we actually see her on the side of the camera.”

Al plans to leave alone with her camera to record stories of survivors of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse. After taking out a CRM Reclamation Team sent to find and eliminate the AWOL helicopter pilot, Morgan convinces Al to track down Isabelle and stop chasing stories.

“Reclamation” ends with Al destroying her camera before her emotional reunion with Isabelle. “We will find something new. Something for us both,” Al tells Isabelle, knowing being together means staying one step ahead of the CRM. “Where should we go first?”

Grace joined the AMC spin-off as a series regular in Season 4, the retooled season bringing in James’ Morgan as part of a crossover with The Walking Dead. The LOST and Taken star was removed from the opening credits for Season 7, appearing in a guest-starring role for 704 “Breathe With Me” and 706 “Reclamation.”

It’s unclear if Grace will ever return to Fear. The actor announced the birth of her first child in October 2020, and Al left to warn Isabelle about Teddy’s (John Glover) nuclear warheads in Season 6 Episode 11, “The Holding,” Grace’s final appearance that season.

“While we’re giving them the Fear the Walking Dead version of a happy ending, we wanted to be clear that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Chambliss said of Al and Isabelle’s ending on Episode Insider, calling it “about the best happy ending you can get in the Walking Dead Universe.”

