Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Returns With New Episodes This Spring

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 is saddling up for a spring 2021 return on AMC. The anthology-style sixth season of the Walking Dead spin-off ended prematurely in November with episode 607, "Damage From the Inside," pushing the planned mid-season finale into early 2021 because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That episode, "The Door," scripted by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, now acts as the mid-season premiere when Fear resumes following the conclusion of the six-episode extended season 10 of The Walking Dead launching on February 28.

AMC Networks on Thursday confirmed Fear's spring return in a Walking Dead Universe calendar teaser, which also solidified a later 2021 release date for a previously revealed season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. The remaining nine episodes of season 6 will begin airing on or after Sunday, April 4, when The Walking Dead's six-week run ends with the Negan prequel episode "Here's Negan."

Unlike The Walking Dead, which typically halves its 16-episode seasons with a winter break before returning months later in the new year, this is the first time that Fear split a season with such a lengthy hiatus. The long pause comes as Fear is enjoying its best-received season among audiences and critics alike.

When Fear resumes with Morgan Jones' (Lennie James) mission to reunite his fractured group of zombie apocalypse survivors separated by Virginia (Colby Minifie), it's with a game-changing episode not to be missed.

"I'm just gonna say 608 is a huge episode, just the ramifications of it, the emotion of it, the intensity of it. I know why we didn't get it done. It was because of [coronavirus delays]," Scott Gimple, Fear executive producer and Walking Dead chief content officer, told ComicBook.com during a wide-ranging interview in November. "But I just saw the totally finished cut, everything we could get together, and I can't wait for people to see it. It's a really, really good episode. And there's a couple sequences in there that I still think about, that I knew what they were on the page. We had talked about them. But to see [them realized], how they came out was just [huge]."

Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes this spring on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead season 7 is due out later this year. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.