Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Trailer Starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson Released

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist has a brand-new trailer starring Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson. On September 5, 2024, fans can head on over to Peacock to stream the limited drama series. From executive producer Will Packer, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist tell the tale of an armed robbery during Muhammad Alis, 1970 comeback fight, and the fallout for the entire city of Atlanta. Alongside Hart and Jackson are incredible names like Taraji, P, Henson, Terrence, Howard, and Don Cheadle.

For those who might be unaware, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is adapted from the popular podcast it shares a name with. The night that Muhamad Ali decided to launch that comeback in front of the world, would change the course of one whole city’s destiny. You can check out the brand new trailer for Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist right here down below. And, read on for some of Hart’s thoughts about the drama.

Fight Night Looks To Tell A Human Story Around The Infamous Case

Peacock’s new series takes it back to the 1970s.

Hart and will packer were very careful to make this 1970s study a thoughtful drama rather than comedy. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the star of the series will talk about his character, Chicken Man, as a personification of the American dream. The producer also thinks that this is new territory for Hart and is excited for people to see him in a different mode.

“You’re talking about a hustler, you’re talking about a true entrepreneur—a guy who was chaotic to a certain degree, but driven,” Hart told the outlet. “He was a visionary. He saw the city of Atlanta becoming so much more than what Atlanta probably intended for itself.”

“I’ve seen all of his work and I’ve been there for a lot of it…and this is a character that is more vulnerable than any character that Kevin has ever played before,” Packer added. “Chicken Man loves the streets because they feed him. He’s a numbers runner, and in order to be good at that, you’ve got to know people—be charismatic, be fast-talking. So when he gets into a place where his street life [and] his home life are all at odds, he is forced to take an unflinching look at himself and who he is in the mirror. It’s tough.”

What Is The Plot Of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist?

A different look for the Marvel stars in this one.

Peacock describes the film: “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca.’”

“When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.”

