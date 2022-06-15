Final Season of Fan-Favorite Series Now Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

The final season of the fan-favorite series Love, Victor is now streaming. On Wednesday, June 15th, the third and final batch of episodes of the hit live-action series became available to stream. Not only are all ten episodes of Season 3 available on the series' original streaming home of Hulu, but also on Disney+, which now also hosts all three seasons of the series. This comes after Love, Victor made headlines for being developed for Disney+, but moving to Hulu after its content was deemed to not be "family-friendly" enough for the former streaming service.

A spinoff of the rom-com Love, Simon, Season 3 of Love, Victor will see Victor (Michael Cimino) and his friends faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming. Love, Victor stars Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. The film's original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

"Overall the reception to the film was incredibly positive, and that it was wonderful that it existed, this wish-fulfillment version of a coming out story in which the young person was accepted for who they were and that their parents had a great reaction, and it was heartening for a lot of people to see this represented on film," Tanen explained in an interview with The Queer Review in 2020. "But at the same time but they told me that they kept hearing the same critique from time to time, which was that although a lot of people felt like it didn't represent their experience. So they started to wonder whether there was a story to tell where we could represent the experiences of teenagers who haven't had it so easy and for whose families it was going to be a journey. That's why television was such a great medium to tell this story because in film the characters have to come to a conclusion by the end of two hours, whereas with television people can grow over long periods of time. They can start in one place and end in another, and that felt really true to both a young person's coming out journey as well as to the reaction of a family that might not be well-suited to hear that kind of news."

