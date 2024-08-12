Fire Country Adds Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki to Season 3 Cast

For the second time in 2024, one of the two stars of the beloved series Supernatural has been cast in a popular CBS procedural. Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles joined an episode of as a key guest star, and will likely return for more in Season 2. This week, Ackles’ longtime co-star Jared Padalecki also made the move to CBS, as he nabbed a role on Fire Country heading into its third season.

According to Variety, Padalecki has joined Fire Country Season 3 in a guest starring capacity, playing a California firefighter named Camden. Padalecki is set to appear in three episodes of the series this season, though there’s been no word as to whether or not there will be opportunities for Camden’s role to grow in the future.

Dean and Sam Winchester on The CW’s Supernatural

Variety‘s report says that Camden is described as “a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s (Max Thierot) raw talent.”

Padalecki starred in every season of Supernatural throughout its historic run, following that up with the lead role on The CW’s Walker. There have been rumblings of Padalecki potentially reuniting with Ackles and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke on Amazon’s The Boys, but nothing has been announced or revealed at this time.

First Dean, Now Sam

Prior to Padalecki’s casting on Fire Country, Ackles joined Tracker as Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of lead character Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). After making quite an impression on the fans with his single episode near the end of Season 1, Ackles has confirmed that he plans to come back and work with Hartley again sometime in Season 2.

At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Hartley spoke to ComicBook about his work with Ackles and the way the character of Russell was brought to life on Tracker.

“The brother is taken right from the book, it’s a tough relationship, the way he’s written it,” he said. “There’s tension, of course, because of what happened, what they went through. But then also, they’re brothers. And just from the very beginning, the silence that they have and they haven’t spoken, they haven’t talked, they haven’t done anything, no contact at all. And now, here they are side by side and they have to do this thing together. So it’s been great, I think. And that dynamic is cool too, because we see this lone wolf character. He’s always by himself. He’s always doing his own thing. And then, all of a sudden you see this other dude next to him. And there’s a little bit of tension there. But also, I think towards the end, some respect and love. So it’s an interesting place to see Colter that we haven’t seen before.”