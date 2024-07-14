Tracker Season 2: Fan-Favorite Guest Star Confirms Return

The first season of Justin Hartley’s CBS procedural, Tracker, came to an end in May and fans have been eager for the show’s second season. Every episode of Tracker‘s first season saw Colter Shaw (Harley) take on a different case, but there was one constant storyline throughout it all. In the show’s first episode, flashbacks show the death of Colter’s father, who is revealed to have had a complicated relationship with his kids. In the penultimate episode, the Shaw family history was brought to the forefront when Jensen Ackles showed up as the adult version of Colter’s brother, Russell Shaw. The Supernatural alum proved to be an integral part of the new series, and it’s been confirmed that he’s coming back for Season 2.

“We got him, he’s coming back,” Hartley shared with journalists during the CBS drama’s presentation for the Television Critics’ Association on Saturday (via The Wrap). “We’re having fun with that, it’s a great story.” Showrunner Elwood Reid also revealed Ackles would appear in more than one episode of the show’s sophomore season, teasing that he was “particularly excited” about the story to come.

What Is Tracker About?

“Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.”

Following the finale, Hartley spoke to Deadline about what the ending of the season means for Colter, and he teased an even bigger mystery that’s been set for the next installment.

“When you have a show like this, and you end it in such a good way, and you wrap up all these stories in a pretty little bow, it’s cool, and it’s great,” Hartley said. “But we have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than Season 1. So…while we wanted all those storylines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions- bigger, deeper questions — about his past. So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Tracker Season 2.