First Concept Art for Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ From ‘Riverdale’ EP Revealed

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa gave fans their first look — kind of — at Netflix‘s forthcoming Archie Comics adaptation Sabrina in the form of a piece of concept art released on Twitter.

The art comes from production designer Lisa Soper, whose work Aguirre-Sacasa praised in the tweet, sharing a single image that is evocative of Robert Hack’s art on the recent Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“First concept art for Sabrina is coming in and looks FANTASTIC & chilling,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

The original title for Sabrina was The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, back when it was in development at The CW rather than Netflix. The series later headed to Netflix, where it got a two-season commitment.

Two conclusions fans and press have drawn are that Netflix provides a more uncensored environment for what is expected to be a horror-tinged take on the property; and that The CW has had some difficulty making room in its lineup for new series over the last few years, with a string of successes meaning that very few current shows are getting cancelled to make way for the new.

Unofficially, a report came out shortly after the move tying the decision to The CW’s enthusiasm for Charmed, a reboot which comes from CBS. The network, which is co-owned by CBS and Warner Bros. Television, has had a string of high-profile hits from the WB side, which means CBS properties are a bit easier to develop. As a lucky bonus for Warner, distribution through Netflix rather than The CW would mean the studio could retain ownership of Sabrina rather than sharing it with CBS.

Netflix is also the home of Riverdale in some international markets where The CW does not have a presence. It has proven to be a success on Netflix both at home and abroad, and ratings in the series’ second season have been consistently much higher than what the show enjoyed during its freshman year.

Riverdale returns with new episodes on January 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. No official premiere date for the first season of Sabrina is yet known.