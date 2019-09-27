First Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Clip Released

Angelina Jolie is returning for the much-anticipated sequel to Maleficent, a film that puts Aurora in the middle of a soon to be war between Maleficent’s forces and Queen Ingrith. That is no more apparent than in the first clip from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which puts everyone around the dinner table for an at times awkward conversation. The King seems truly clueless, but the battle is very real to Ingrith and Maleficent, who when they aren’t trading barbs are shooting darts at each other with their eyes.

The only person capable of keeping the peace between these two sides is Aurora, who manages to calm Malefience towards the end of the clip and keep her from blasting Ingrith out of her seat.

That’s mostly because Ingrith keeps taking potshots at how Maleficent has raised Aurora so far and things she might do in the future, though Maleficent does hit back with a few jabs of her own.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.

